* Germany reported ready for deal to boost euro zone firepower

* Report eases pressure on Spanish, Italian bonds

* But investors still fret on fiscal reforms, limiting gains

* German Bund yields rise, could retest 2 pct in coming days

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, March 26 Pressure eased on Italian and Spanish bonds on Monday on hopes that Germany may be ready to do a deal to bolster the euro zone's capacity to support troubled sovereign debtors by temporarily combining the firepower of two bailout funds.

Spanish and Italian debt outperformed Bunds, which fell after an unexpected rise in German business morale, but the gains were not expected to last because of worries about the southern European states' ability to push through unpopular reforms to revive growth.

European Union finance ministers meet on Friday and are expected to discuss how to create a firewall big enough to contain a debt crisis threatening to snare back Italy and Spain after German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled for the first time she was prepared to compromise on boosting the resources available.

"Short-term it's hard to see what can derail this positive sentiment," said Nordea rate strategist Niels From.

"Maybe macro economic data or severe bad news from the Southern Europe, which is always the joker, but I doubt we'll get any major surprises within the week."

Spanish 10-year yields were 4.5 basis points lower on the day at 5.34 percent, with their yield spread over Bunds shrinking to 340 bps.

But the bonds are still vulnerable to a further selloff after yields rose almost 50 basis points this month and there are also concerns over the Netherlands's ability to meet tough fiscal targets, which has pushed yields on its debt higher.

"If you look at Dutch and Spanish spreads widening, that shows that fundamentally, regarding the debt crisis, there are still reasons to remain bearish," From said.

Spain's centre-right People's Party won a regional election in Andalucia but failed to secure the outright majority it had expected. That deprived Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of a symbolic boost to help him push through harsh spending cuts. .

Italian 10-year yields were last slightly lower at 5.04 percent and are expected to remain around 5 percent as traders push for cheaper prices to make way for auctions of up to 7.5 billion euros of medium to longer-term debt on Thursday.

BUNDS RETREAT

German Bund futures settled 65 ticks lower at 136.74, while 10-year cash yields were up 7 bps at 1.95 percent.

Commerzbank technical analysts said futures could rebound to 137.90/138.56 in the near-term but that a number of other factors pointed to the bullish trend in place since 2008 having ended.

Analysts expect Bunds to try and establish a new trading range with yields above 2 percent, a level the market has failed to break above on a sustained basis so far this year.

Citi strategists recommended buying Bunds on dips with a target entry of 2 percent in the 10-year yield

"The price action over the last week reinforces our view that the selloff witnessed two weeks ago was not the start of a sustained bear market but rather a move to a new, higher, yield range," they said in a note.

"In our opinion, rate hikes are required for a sustained bear market, but not for trading ranges to move higher."

A rise in the German Ifo survey showed business morale rose in March to 109.8 from last month's 109.6, beating a Reuters forecast for no change, but traders and strategists said the impact on Bunds was fleeting. Investors were more focused on developments in the euro debt crisis.