* Bunds retreat from early gains as riskier assets rally

* Debt crisis worries support market however

* Italy to test sentiment with CTZ, BTPei sale

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, March 27 German government bonds pared early gains on Tuesday as riskier assets rallied after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. monetary policy would remain accommodative.

Bunds had rallied in early trading with Bernanke's comments on Monday also seen as supportive for Treasuries and Bunds but the improving tone in risk markets, including equities and peripheral euro zone bonds, soon took it toll.

"It's a bit fuzzy at the moment with no clear direction and it seems we will continue to trade the recent range," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.

"From a purely technical perspective the risk is that Bunds move lower but it remains very difficult to time these mood swings and for now the only constant is the volatility."

Equities followed Wall Street and Asia higher after Bernanke said a continuation of accommodative monetary policies was needed to support more rapid economic expansion.

June Bund futures were six ticks higher on the day at at 136.80, retreating from a session high of 137.21. Ten-year yields were a basis points lower at 1.94 percent, around the middle of this year's 1.75 to 2.12 percent trading range.

German yields are seen capped by lingering fears that the euro zone debt crisis could again escalate, with concern focused on Spain's ability to meet tough budget targets.

Benchmark German yields are not expected to rise much although a new trading range just above 2 percent - a level that has proved hard to break sustainably this year - is possible.

"Spain may be the next problem, I think everyone would like to have a proper look at their books," a trader said.

European Union finance ministers meet on Friday and are expected to discuss how to create a firewall big enough to protect Spain and Italy should the debt crisis flare again .

The 10-year Spanish/German yield spread was little changed at 341 bps with the Italian equivalent 4 bps at 316 bps.

Despite the pervasive concerns over Spain, Italian bonds have underperformed this week ahead of a busy few days of issuance and with investors anxious about the government's ability to push through labour reforms in the face of stiff resistance from unions.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday he would not cling to power if unions and politicians rejected his reform plans.

Italy will sell up to 3 billion euros of zero coupon and up to 1 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday before selling up to 8.5 billion euros of medium- and longer-term debt on Thursday.

Despite coming under pressure in recent sessions, Italian bonds have been among the best performers in the first quarter, returning around 12 percent, according to the Markit iBoxx index , helped by huge cash injections from the European Central Bank's three-year funding operations.

"Prime Minister Monti's technocrat credentials...will be given a further boost should he manage to push through his labour market reform plans," said WestLB rate strategist Sercan Eraslan.

"However, the rally in BTPs stalled recently...mainly due to concerns about the growth outlook. Still, such cheapening should help the market to digest this week's supply along with reports suggesting EMU policy-makers are ready to increase the firewall."