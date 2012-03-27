* Bunds retreat from early gains as riskier assets rally
* Debt crisis worries support market however
* Italy to test sentiment with CTZ, BTPei sale
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, March 27 German government bonds pared
early gains on Tuesday as riskier assets rallied after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. monetary policy would
remain accommodative.
Bunds had rallied in early trading with Bernanke's comments
on Monday also seen as supportive for Treasuries and Bunds but
the improving tone in risk markets, including equities and
peripheral euro zone bonds, soon took it toll.
"It's a bit fuzzy at the moment with no clear direction and
it seems we will continue to trade the recent range," said DZ
Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.
"From a purely technical perspective the risk is that Bunds
move lower but it remains very difficult to time these mood
swings and for now the only constant is the volatility."
Equities followed Wall Street and Asia higher after Bernanke
said a continuation of accommodative monetary policies was
needed to support more rapid economic expansion.
June Bund futures were six ticks higher on the day
at at 136.80, retreating from a session high of 137.21. Ten-year
yields were a basis points lower at 1.94 percent,
around the middle of this year's 1.75 to 2.12 percent trading
range.
German yields are seen capped by lingering fears that the
euro zone debt crisis could again escalate, with concern focused
on Spain's ability to meet tough budget targets.
Benchmark German yields are not expected to rise much
although a new trading range just above 2 percent - a level that
has proved hard to break sustainably this year - is possible.
"Spain may be the next problem, I think everyone would like
to have a proper look at their books," a trader said.
European Union finance ministers meet on Friday and are
expected to discuss how to create a firewall big enough to
protect Spain and Italy should the debt crisis flare again
.
The 10-year Spanish/German yield spread was little changed
at 341 bps with the Italian equivalent 4 bps at 316 bps.
Despite the pervasive concerns over Spain, Italian bonds
have underperformed this week ahead of a busy few days of
issuance and with investors anxious about the government's
ability to push through labour reforms in the face of stiff
resistance from unions.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday he would
not cling to power if unions and politicians rejected his reform
plans.
Italy will sell up to 3 billion euros of zero coupon and up
to 1 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday before
selling up to 8.5 billion euros of medium- and longer-term debt
on Thursday.
Despite coming under pressure in recent sessions, Italian
bonds have been among the best performers in the first quarter,
returning around 12 percent, according to the Markit iBoxx index
, helped by huge cash injections from the European
Central Bank's three-year funding operations.
"Prime Minister Monti's technocrat credentials...will be
given a further boost should he manage to push through his
labour market reform plans," said WestLB rate strategist Sercan
Eraslan.
"However, the rally in BTPs stalled recently...mainly due to
concerns about the growth outlook. Still, such cheapening should
help the market to digest this week's supply along with reports
suggesting EMU policy-makers are ready to increase the
firewall."