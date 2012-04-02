* China data lifts riskier assets; Spain and Italy rally

* U.S. factory data eyed, U.S./Europe yield gap may widen

By William James

LONDON, April 2 Spanish and Italian bonds rallied after surprisingly strong Chinese factory data eased global growth worries and boosted riskier assets, with investor focus turning to U.S. manufacturing activity.

Yields on riskier euro zone bonds fell and European equities began the second quarter on a positive note, helped by Chinese data that soothed some concerns about the country's economic outlook.

"It comes from the official Chinese PMI which was better than expected... so far the move today is risk-on," a trader said, adding that trading activity was subdued and, as a result, price moves were exaggerated.

Ten-year Italian yields were down 8 basis points at 5.04 percent, while the equivalent Spanish yield fell 4.5 bps to 5.32 percent.

Bund futures were 57 ticks lower at 137.92, broadly in line with levels reached in after-hours trading on Friday when safe-haven bonds sold off globally as investors made final adjustments to portfolios before the end of the quarter.

Purchasing management data from the euro zone confirmed earlier estimates of a grim outlook for the currency bloc which is struggling to generate the growth needed to tackle the debt problems dogging its weaker peripheral economies.

By contrast, investors will be keen to see whether recent positive momentum in the U.S. economy can be sustained when manufacturing data is released at 1400 GMT.

"We will have economic indicators from the U.S.. Should they prove as robust as recent ones were, we could have further re-widening in T-note/Bund spreads," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.

Highlighting the elevated caution in the euro zone relative to optimism over the U.S. economy, 10-year Treasury yields were at a 13-1/2 month high of 39 bps above those on German Bunds, matching last week's extremes.

Bund yields rose to 1.85 percent, up 5.6 bps compared to Friday's settlement - though most of that rise was seen in post-settlement trading on Friday.

Despite the intra-day move, Royal Bank of Scotland strategists saw scope for German safe-haven bonds to rally over the medium term, arguing that a 10-year yield of 1.67 percent represented fair value, according to their model.

Citing the fading effect of central bank cash injections, which pushed peripheral debt yields lower in the first quarter, the bank also recommended investors take short positions in five-year Spanish debt.

Five-year Spanish bonds yield 4.15 percent, with RBS setting an initial target of 4.5 percent, and then 5 percent.