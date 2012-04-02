* Italian and Spanish govt bonds rally in thin trade
* China data helps soothe concerns, U.S. ISM in focus
* RBS still see to scope for fresh flight-to-quality
By William James
LONDON, April 2 Italian and Spanish bonds
rallied as global growth fears cooled, with investors seeking
further confirmation of a more benign outlook from U.S.
manufacturing data later on Monday.
Yields on riskier euro zone bonds fell, beginning the second
quarter on a positive note after surprisingly strong Chinese
purchasing management data soothed some concerns about the
world's second largest economy.
"It comes from the official Chinese PMI which was better
than expected," a trader said, adding that trading activity was
subdued and, as a result, price moves were exaggerated.
Analysts said the release of several major U.S. economic
indicators in the coming days, starting with Institute of Supply
Management's manufacturing survey, would be crucial to how bonds
trade in the coming weeks.
"The key for this week seems to be the data releases from
the U.S. - that will really set the tone," said Achilleas
Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
Ten-year Italian yields were down 4 basis
points at 5.08 percent, while the equivalent Spanish yield
fell 4.5 bps to 5.32 percent.
Both countries' bonds were off their best levels and
low-risk German Bunds pared losses as short-term investors
sought to reduce exposure to thin, volatile markets.
"It's the intraday trading which is driving this...it really
is more cutting of longs in risky assets and a little bit of
short-covering in so-called safe-haven assets," said Marc
Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London.
German Bund futures, considered the currency bloc's
safe-haven asset, were 44 ticks lower versus Friday's 1715 GMT
settlement of 138.05, having earlier sunk as low as 137.72.
While lower against Friday's settlement close, Bunds were up
compared with the official close at 138.02 after selling off
sharply in after-hours trade as investors made final portfolio
adjustments before the end of the quarter.
DATA FOCUS
Purchasing management data from the euro zone confirmed
earlier estimates of a grim outlook for the currency bloc, which
is struggling to generate the growth needed to tackle the debt
problems dogging its weaker peripheral economies.
By contrast, investors will be keen to see whether recent
positive momentum in the U.S. economy can be sustained when
manufacturing data is released at 1400 GMT. Reuters consensus
forecasts were for a reading the index to rise to 53 from 52.4
in February.
"We will have economic indicators from the U.S.. Should they
prove as robust as recent ones were, we could have further
re-widening in T-note/Bund spreads," said Patrick Jacq,
strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.
Highlighting the elevated caution in the euro zone relative
to optimism over the U.S. economy, 10-year Treasury yields
were at a 13-1/2 month high of 39 bps above those on
German Bunds, matching last week's extremes.
Despite the intra-day risk-on move, Royal Bank of Scotland
strategists saw scope for German bonds to rally over the medium
term, arguing that a 10-year yield of 1.67 percent represented
fair value, according to their model. The Bund yield was last at
1.83 percent, up 4 bps compared to Friday's settlement.
Citing the fading effect of central bank cash injections,
which pushed peripheral debt yields lower in the first quarter,
the bank also recommended investors take short positions in
five-year Spanish debt.
Five-year Spanish bonds yield 4.15 percent,
with RBS setting an initial target of 4.5 percent, and then 5
percent.