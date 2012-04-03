LONDON, April 3 German government bonds opened
lower on Tuesday after solid manufacturing data from the United
States lowered appetite for low-risk assets, although losses
were expected to be limited by a weaker economic outlook for the
euro zone.
Trading was set to remain thin before a European Central
Bank meeting on Wednesday, with many investors already beginning
their Easter break.
Markets are positioned for a wait-and-see attitude from ECB
President Mario Draghi, with the main focus on his post-meeting
comments after some of his colleagues have said in recent weeks
that the bank needs to prepare an exit strategy after pumping
about 1 trillion euros of cheap funds into the financial system.
"It's the ECB day tomorrow and people might use it as an
excuse not to do a great deal," one trader said. "(Markets) are
looking for a fairly benign outlook. Talk of exit is a bit
premature."
Bund futures were last 20 ticks lower at 138.22,
with benchmark 10-year yields 1.5 basis points
higher at 1.818 percent.
Federal Reserve minutes due to be released later in the
session are also expected to suggest a stand-by approach. The
Fed is likely to continue to warn that premature tightening
would be risky, while keeping an open-minded, but uncommitted
view on further easing.