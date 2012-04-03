By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 3 Spain led peripheral euro zone
bond yields up on Tuesday as the country's financial problems
stoked concerns about the currency bloc's ability to keep budget
deficits under control.
Spain said in its budget presentation that its debt levels
were set to jump this year to their highest levels in 22 years,
pushing its 10-year yields 10 basis points to 5.46 percent.
"We have deteriorating news from the periphery, I don't
think the market liked the Spanish budget too much ... some of
the data there is pretty weak," one trader said, pointing to a
rising debt-to-GDP ratio in Spain's economic forecast.
Spain's public debt will reach 79.8 percent of gross
domestic product in 2012, up from 68.5 percent expected in 2011,
a document detailing the country's 2012 budget showed on
Tuesday.
Spanish bonds are seen staying under pressure before
auctions on Wednesday of up to 3.5 billion euros of debt with
some market participants also taking Spain's intention to issue
less 15-30 year paper this year to signal more 10-year bonds
than initially thought.
"It means the 10-year part of the curve is going to have
more supply coming into the market so that should pressure
Spanish bonds," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, a strategist at
Lloyds Bank.
Spanish bonds underperformed Italian counterparts, widening
their 10-year yield spread by six basis points to 30 basis
points.
Before the presentation of the budget document, investors
were already jittery after data showed Spanish unemployment rose
for an eighth straight month in March, highlighting the
recession risks in the euro zone.
Markets expect European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
to acknowledge the relative weakness of the bloc's economy in
comments after Wednesday's interest rate-setting meeting and to
suggest a wait-and-see attitude.
With markets driven mainly by the ECB's massive liquidity
injections in the first quarter, analysts expect economic data
and political activity in Spain and Italy to take centre-stage
in coming months.
"What is anecdotally important is that yields are no longer
falling for Italy and Spain ... the support from liquidity is
starting to fade," Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer
Guntermann.
He said it was too early to call for a lasting rising trend
in Spanish yields, but warned that the recent calm in markets
could quickly dissipate. Any budget slippage would lead the
market to expect further austerity, which in turn would deepen
the recession and hurt budget revenues, Guntermann said.
NO EXIT
Benchmark German bonds pared losses as the periphery came
under pressure, with Bund futures down 13 ticks on the
day to settle at 138.29.
German 10-year yields ended the session 1.1 basis points
lower at 1.80 percent. Investors expect a neutral policy stance
from the ECB which would keep 10-year German yields within the
tight 1.8-2.10 percent range they have mostly traded so far this
year.
The main risk to investors' expectations of a neutral tone
from the ECB is that Draghi could signal he might give in to
pressure from some of his colleagues who think the bank needs to
prepare to withdraw some of the 1 trillion euros of cheap
three-year funds it injected into the banking system.
"The Bundesbank is increasing the pressure (on Draghi) to
come up with at least some teasing words to calm down (inflation
worries)," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.
Such an outcome could increase selling pressure on bonds
across the euro zone, especially in highly indebted Spain and
Italy, whose markets benefited the most from the ECB's cash
injections.
"(Markets) are looking for a fairly benign outlook. Talk of
exit is a bit premature," one trader said.
Bunds would react less, as some cash withdrawn from
peripheral markets would be re-invested in Germany. The
technical picture also points to a narrow near-term range.