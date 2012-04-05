* Bunds buoyed by growing Spanish worries
* More pressure on Spanish bonds expected
* France to sell up to 8.5 bln euros of bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, April 5 German government bonds held on
Thursday near three-week highs touched the previous day after
doubts over Spain's ability to meet budget targets hit investor
demand at debt auctions, rekindling funding concerns for
lower-rated euro zone states.
Spanish bonds are likely to stay under pressure in the near
term after borrowing costs jumped at the auctions, although some
of the sharp rise in yields may be due to thin trading prior to
the Easter holiday..
"Cracks are appearing again, Spanish spreads over Bunds are
wider than they've been all year, so it's not looking pretty," a
trader said.
"There's no reason not to buy any dips in Bunds. People are
unlikely to want to be short going into the long weekend given
the backdrop."
Spanish 10-year yields were half a basis point
higher at 5.72 percent, after rising around 30 bps on Wednesday.
The yield differential over Bunds, at 392 bps was its widest
since late November, before the European Central Bank flooded
the banking system with a trillion euros of three-year cash.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that any talk
of a withdrawal of the exceptional crisis-fighting measures
would be premature.
Equivalent Italian yields, which were dragged
higher in tandem with Spain on Wednesday, were down half a basis
point at 5.37 percent.
"There's been a lot of negative news on Spain over a
sustained period of time but market sentiment was being buoyed
by strong auction results until yesterday," said Rabobank rate
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"It's quite a dangerous time and if the market starts to
panic then the sky's the limit, although you may see some policy
action come into play."
The Spanish/German yield spread was around 475 bps in
November, even with the ECB buying bonds in the secondary
market, a programme that has been mostly dormant this year.
June Bund futures were two ticks higher at 138.44
after rallying to their highest level in over three weeks on
Wednesday, Ten-year yields were flat at 1.79
percent, close to the bottom of this year's trading range.
The futures will need to break above Wednesday's 138.74 high
to extend gains, potentially to March's high of 139.06.
Later on Thursday, France will sell up to 8.5 billion euros
of bonds.
"(The auction) should be fairly well bid based on recent
history and interpolating between a very strong German and a
rather so-so Spanish auction yesterday," Credit Agricole
strategists said.
French yields rose as dealers tried to cheapen paper heading
into the auction. The 10-year spread over Bunds was 4 bps wider
at 120 bps.