LONDON, April 11 Safe-haven Bund futures edged
lower on Wednesday as an upcoming German debt auction cooled
demand, but concerns about Spain still dominated investor
sentiment and underpinned demand for low-risk assets.
Bund futures fell 13 ticks to 140.19 but remained
within sight of the all-time high of 140.52 after a sharp rally
in the previous session. German 10-year yields
rose 1 basis point to 1.65 percent, close to the record low of
1.637 percent.
Attention will be centred on Spanish debt as investors
appear to be losing confidence that Madrid can exercise the
fiscal discipline needed to control public finances, with a
faltering global growth outlook adding to the task.
"There can be no question that sentiment has turned sour and
that the highly indebted eurozone countries are firmly back in
focus," analysts at interdealer broker Tradition said in a note.
"This time it is not so much that investors hadn't priced in
the debt problems as much as it is the sluggish response of the
euro zone economy to the structural reforms being implemented."
However, with German yields at rock-bottom levels, the
launch of a new 10-year bond later in the session will also be
closely watched for any sign that a low return on investment is
deterring buyers.
Societe Generale analysts expected the auction to fare
better than the launch of the previous Bund in November last
year which drew extremely weak demand at a time when yields were
also near record lows.
"In contrast to today, that poor auction came on the heels
of several weak auctions, with little cover. Similar weakness
should not be seen this time round, with the market now familiar
with sub-2 percent Bund yields," the bank said in a note.