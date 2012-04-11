* German debt unwinds sharp rally ahead of 10-yr bond
auction
* Profit taking drives Spanish yields away from 6 pct level
* Smooth Italian bill sale seen, focus on Thursday's auction
* Euro crisis points to fresh rally in safe-haven debt
By William James
LONDON, April 11 Bund futures held close to
record highs on Wednesday ahead of a German auction and Spanish
benchmark yields flirted with 6 percent, with spreading doubts
about the euro zone's ability to contain its debt crisis
dominating market sentiment.
Investors took a breather in their flight to safe havens as
Germany prepared to launch a new 10-year bond, with a sharp
rally on Tuesday exaggerated by thin liquidity prompting Bund
futures to fall 34 ticks to 139.98 - still within sight
of the all-time high of 140.52.
But with the market appearing to be losing confidence that
Madrid can exercise the fiscal discipline needed to control
public finances amid a faltering global growth outlook, analysts
said another selloff of peripheral debt looked on the cards.
"With the (German) supply coming in, I guess this has
induced players to book some profit for the time being," said
Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
"But, overall in our view the momentum remains intact and we
will approach these record highs in the Bund future sooner
rather than later."
Spanish 10-year yields tested 6 percent on
Tuesday but backed away from that level to fall 5 bps on
Wednesday to reach 5.93 percent as some of the speculative
accounts looked to take profits on short positions.
"At 6 percent or 5.75 percent the yield signals that the
market isn't really confident - this is rather a pause than a
turnaround," Leister said.
Spanish industrial output data showing a
larger-than-expected drop underscored the dilemma facing the
government as it tries to generate economic growth while still
implementing deficit-cutting austerity plans.
"This time it is not so much that investors hadn't priced in
the debt problems as much as it is the sluggish response of the
euro zone economy to the structural reforms being implemented,"
analysts at interdealer broker Tradition said in a note.
SUPPLY DYNAMICS
German 10-year yields rose 4 basis point to
1.68 percent, backing away from the record low of 1.637 percent
that was matched in the previous session.
With yields remaining at rock-bottom levels, the launch of a
new 10-year Bund later in the session will be closely watched
for any sign that a low return on investment is deterring
buyers.
But Societe Generale analysts expected the auction to fare
better than the launch of the previous Bund in November last
year which drew extremely weak demand at a time when yields were
also near record lows.
"In contrast to today, that poor auction came on the heels
of several weak auctions, with little cover. Similar weakness
should not be seen this time round, with the market now familiar
with sub-2 percent Bund yields," the bank said in a note.
Supply also comes from Italy in the shape of a an 11 billion
euro sale of six- and 12-month bills, which were expected to be
easily absorbed, aided by the recent rise in yields.
"Yields rose pretty sharply yesterday so there's already one
hell of a concession built in there," a trader said.
Italian debt has suffered alongside Spanish paper in recent
sessions on fears that serious funding problems for Spain would
spill over into the euro zone's other highly-indebted economies.
The 10-year Italian yield was down 9 basis
points on the day at 5.60 percent, but with few long-term
accounts looking to take long positions, traders said the scope
for a major rally in the bonds was limited.
Italy's auction of up to 5 billion euros of BTP bonds on
Thursday could be the catalyst for a fresh rise in yields as
dealers sell existing debt to make room for the new issue,
market participants said.