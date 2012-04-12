* Borrowing costs rise sharply at Italian auction
* Reception mixed, bonds steady in secondary markets
* Underlying concerns over euro periphery remain
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 12 Italian government bonds held
their ground on Thursday after markets gave a key debt auction a
mixed reception, but with yields under pressure due to concerns
it and other peripheral states will struggle to keep their debts
in check.
Three-year borrowing costs jumped and demand was below
average at the sale of the March 2015 bond. The other paper on
offer was better bid, though, and the total amount sold was
close to the maximum target of 5 billion euros.
The results matched relatively modest market expectations,
doing little to ease concerns that both Italy and Spain will
struggle to maintain fiscal discipline and grow their economies
at the same time.
"It's not by any means a shocking result, but it doesn't
change the big picture very much," DZ Bank rate strategist
Michael Leister said.
"We believe the spreads are biased towards further widening
although we still prefer Italian debt over Spanish."
Spain is under mounting pressure to implement tough
austerity measures while facing a worsening economic outlook.
Having risen by more than half a percentage point since
mid-March, 10-year Italian bond yields fell 11
basis points to 5.44 percent on Thursday, narrowing the spread
over benchmark German Bunds to 374 points.
Spanish 10-year yields continued to underperform,
keeping steady at 5.87 percent.
Peripheral bond prices were also underpinned by talk the
European Central Bank might re-activate its bond-buying
programme.
For Spain, the near-term focus is on the psychologically key
6 percent level that, if broken, might raise concerns a door had
been opened to 7 percent - a level beyond which debt servicing
costs are widely deemed unsustainable.
Peter Allwright, head of absolute return on rates and
currency at RWC Partners, which manages assets worth about $4
billion, said markets were slowly heading back towards the
stress levels seen in November 2011, before the European Central
Bank offered banks massive amounts of cheap three-year cash.
"It's very hard to justify a long (stance on) Spain. We look
at housing, ... the regional deficits, the private debt, the
banking debt," Allwright said. "While stuck in an uncompetitive
currency regime it is very difficult for them.
"There is a lot of hope that the ECB may come in (and buy
Spanish bonds)... but we may get to 6.5 percent and 7 percent
before they do."
BOND BUYS BACK ON AGENDA?
The ECB's stalled bond purchase programme moved closer to
centre stage after executive board member Benoit Coeure said it
remained an option, adding the scale of market pressure on Spain
was not justified given the reforms it has laid out.
But analysts said the mechanism might have lost some of its
credibility.
"The SMP (bond programme) won't be causing a U-turn,"
Societe Generale strategists said in a note. "(It) has been on
and off, and no longer looks like a tool that can durably affect
market conditions - unless the ECB radically changes its
communication and commitment."
They also said that the ECB's move to avoid taking losses on
its Greek bonds made investors believe they will always be
subordinate to the central bank and more bond purchases could
exacerbate those concerns.
German Bund futures were slightly lower at 139.67,
with 10-year cash yields a touch higher at 1.704
percent.