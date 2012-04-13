LONDON, April 13 Spanish government bonds came
under renewed pressure on Friday, widening the yield premium
over safe-haven Bunds after data showed the country's banks
borrowed heavily from the ECB in March.
Spanish banks borrowed 316.3 billion euros from the European
Central Bank in March, almost double a month earlier as banks
subscribed to the ECB's special three-year liquidity line, data
showed on Friday.
"We've got renewed fears ... about Spanish banks," one
trader said.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 11
basis points higher at 5.93 percent, widening the spread over
Bunds to 426 bps.
Italian bond yields were also dragged higher,
with the 10-year spread over Bunds widening 10 bps to 380 bps.