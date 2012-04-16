* Spanish selloff drives 10-year yields above 6 percent
* Flight to quality pushed German Bund yield to record low
* Rising tension raises expectation of more ECB bond buying
By William James and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 16 Spanish yields broke above the
6 percent barrier on Monday, sparking a record-breaking rally in
low-risk German debt as the euro zone debt market slipped back
into "crisis mode" on growing concerns about Spain's weak public
finances.
Spanish yields were expected to continue rising towards the
7 percent level - beyond which debt costs are widely viewed as
unsustainable - unless the European Central Bank resumes its
bond purchases after a two-month break.
Yields on Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund, viewed as the
euro zone's safest debt, hit a record low of 1.622 percent and
Bund futures rose 20 ticks to a new high of 140.56.
The rally in German debt pushed yields below the previous
record which was established in November 2011 at the height of
the crisis and before the ECB injected around 1 trillion euros
of cheap three-year funds into the banking system.
"We're back in full crisis mode," Rabobank rate strategist
Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
"It is looking more and more likely that Spain is going to
have some form of a bailout. Assuming there is not an (ECB)
intervention you would not see a cap on Spanish yields, they
would just keep increasing."
Alongside concerns that the Spanish government has
backtracked on deficit-reduction targets, investors are
increasingly concerned that Spanish banks are heavily invested
in the sovereign and therefore highly exposed to current stress.
The rising urgency of the situation has boosted expectations
that the ECB will resume buying Spanish debt to prevent yields
rising to the point where investors start withdrawing rapidly.
"At some stage the ECB will have to come back with the
(bond-buying programme), for sure," said Patrick Jacq,
strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.
"Beyond the next couple of sessions if we have a 10 basis
point rise in yields every day then the ECB will have to deliver
because I don't think that this situation is sustainable."
Spanish 10-year yields rose by as much as 17
basis points to 6.17 percent, five-year yields hit
5.15 percent, while two-year yields spiked to 3.78
percent - all 2012 highs.
For benchmark 10-year debt, 6 percent is psychologically
important because the pace at which yields rise has accelerated
on previous occasions when that level was broken. Beyond the
next barrier at 7 percent, Greece, Portugal and Ireland
struggled to raise cash in the market and were forced to seek
financial aid.
Spain faces a difficult week with the next tests of investor
confidence coming at an auction of two- and 10-year bonds on
Thursday and short-term bill sales on Tuesday.
Traders said they expected both sales to pass off relatively
smoothly, but that bond yields were likely to rise as dealers
looked to cheapen up debt ahead of the auction - a far cry from
the heavily oversubscribed sales seen at the start of the year
when banks were flush with money borrowed from the ECB.
Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth said current
yields indicated that the euro zone crisis had entered a new
phase and that markets have put the effect of the ECB's cash
offerings behind them.
"The ECB's actions bought some time and provided some
liquidity but it never was in a position to do anything about
solvency ... and this is what we're facing now. I would not be
surprised if yields go back to (record) levels," Afseth said.
Spanish yields hit euro-era highs of just under 7 percent in
November last year, when Italy was considered the main source of
contagion. Italian 10-year yields were over 7.5
percent at that time, compared with 5.6 percent on Monday.
Underlining investor fears, the cost of insuring Spanish
debt against default hit a record high at 522 basis points,
meaning it costs $522,000 a year to buy $10 million of
protection, according to data from Markit.