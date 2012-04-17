* Spanish yields ease ahead of bill sales
* Auction seen as test of sentiment for bond sales
* Bunds ease but hold near record highs
LONDON, April 17 Spanish bond yields eased on
Tuesday ahead of a bill sale that will give an indication of
sentiment before Madrid auctions longer-term debt later in the
week, but mounting worries about the country kept safe-haven
German Bunds close to record highs.
Spain, currently at the forefront of the euro zone debt
crisis, will sell 12-month and 18-month Treasury bills on
Tuesday. Yields on the country's debt have
soared in recent sessions as doubts it can meet budget targets
grow, and on worries about the health of its banking sector.
"Given the importance of everything concerning Spain this is
the one to watch today," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael
Leister. "The yield levels compared to the last sale will look
rather nasty ... but in terms of the bid/cover anything below 2
would really raise some eyebrows."
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose above 6
percent on Monday for the first time this year, with no sign
that the European Central Bank would restart its bond buying
programme as many had hoped.
The yields eased a little on Tuesday, however, with traders
saying market players were reluctant to hold large short
positions going into Thursday's bond auction given the
relatively small 1.5-2.5 billion euro target size.
Ten-year Spanish yields were last 5 basis points lower at
6.02 percent.
"We're seeing some decent buying of Spain so we may get a
bit of a squeeze ahead of the auctions," a trader said.
"The auction is probably attractive to domestic banks at
these yield levels and there's going to be a bit of arm twisting
to buy it, so you probably don't want to be short going into
it."
Six percent is an important psychological level. Although
not a prohibitive funding cost in itself, once past that level
other troubled euro zone countries such as Greece, Portugal and
for a while Italy, have seen the pace at which their yields have
risen accelerate rapidly into unsustainable territory.
"The prognosis for Spain is looking troubled," said ING rate
strategist Parhraic Garvey.
"Spain likely has a few quarters at best in order to right
the negative sentiment that dominates right now. Investor flows
will remain key here ... Spain remains the big negative
sentiment play over the coming months."
The increasing jitters surrounding Spain and spilling over
into the wider periphery have led to a sharp rally in German
bonds, viewed as the safest in the euro zone.
June Bund futures were 16 ticks lower at 140.23
after touching a record high of 140.56 on Monday. Ten-year
yields were up two basis points at 1.65 percent
after falling as low as 1.622 percent the previous day.
"Over the longer-term there is scope for Bund yields to fall
further as the story has not changed, the debt crisis is
evidently lingering on, the money has to go somewhere and you
will get the flight-to-quality," said DZ Bank's Leister.
"But that's not going to be a straight line, you are going
to see these periods where spreads tighten."
Data may lead to some volatility for markets with the German
ZEW economic sentiment survey expected to fall after the euro
zone debt crisis intensified again and the final reading of euro
zone inflation in March also due.