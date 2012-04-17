* Spanish bond yields ease after bill sales
* Cost to borrow Spanish debt at record high
* Bunds ease from record levels but not seen falling far
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 17 Spanish bond yields eased on
Tuesday after the country raised more funding than planned at a
bill sale, but worries about the nation's finances and its
banking sector is likely to keep the pressure on in coming days.
Even though demand levels looked healthy, borrowing costs
were significantly higher than at previous tenders. With bills
being mainly bought by domestic banks, the real test for broad
appetite for Spanish debt will be a longer-term paper sale on
Thursday.
"They sold more than they planned, which is a positive, but
yields are higher and it can't go on like that indefinitely,"
said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers.
"Do I think that Spain is suddenly O.K.? No. The auction on
Thursday will give us a clear picture of where we're going.
There's good days and bad days, but it doesn't mean that Spain's
problems are resolved."
Spanish 10-year bond yields dipped back below
the 6 percent level hit on Monday and were last down 16 basis
points at 5.91 percent.
Six percent is an important psychological level. Although
not a prohibitive funding cost in itself, it is seen as a
tipping point at which borrowing costs would accelerate into
unsustainable territory.
"The prognosis for Spain is looking troubled," ING rate
strategist Padhraic Garvey said.
"Spain likely has a few quarters at best to right the
negative sentiment that dominates right now. Investor flows will
remain key here ... Spain remains the big negative sentiment
play over the coming months."
Some investors are betting the rise in yields will force the
European Central Bank to resume its bond-buying programme.
Bloxham's McQuaid expects the ECB to step in
when yields reach 6.25-6.5 percent, which he says it is more
likely than them falling.
Those who are lending Spanish government bonds are charging
record fees due to fears that the value of the paper will be
lower when they get it back.
The fees hit a record high of over 34 basis points, up 54
percent from a month ago and more than twice the cost of
borrowing German debt, according to data from research firm Data
Explorers. Only the cost of borrowing Greek bonds has risen
faster during the period.
The value of Spanish bonds available for lending has
declined by 16 percent in the past month to $27.6 billion as
long-term investors such as pension funds or insurers imposed
new lending restrictions or simply sold the paper.
BUNDS
The rising fears inspired by Spain have led to a sharp rally
in German bonds, viewed as the safest in the euro zone.
But they came under some pressure on Tuesday with June Bund
futures edging away from Monday's record high. They were last 41
ticks lower at 139.98
Ten-year yields were up 3.9 bps at 1.672
percent after falling as low as 1.622 percent on Monday.
The general sentiment is likely to make a German 2-year debt
auction go smoothly on Wednesday, despite the paper
yielding only 0.16 percent.
"In the current climate, with the uncertainty out there ...
the return to safe havens and to security is there. I would be
surprised if the auction didn't go O.K," McQuaid said.