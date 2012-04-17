* Spanish bond yields ease after bill sales

* Cost to borrow Spanish debt at record high

* Bunds ease from record levels but not seen falling far

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 17 Spanish bond yields eased on Tuesday after the country raised more funding than planned at a bill sale, but worries about the nation's finances and its banking sector is likely to keep the pressure on in coming days.

Even though demand levels looked healthy, borrowing costs were significantly higher than at previous tenders. With bills being mainly bought by domestic banks, the real test for broad appetite for Spanish debt will be a longer-term paper sale on Thursday.

"They sold more than they planned, which is a positive, but yields are higher and it can't go on like that indefinitely," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers.

"Do I think that Spain is suddenly O.K.? No. The auction on Thursday will give us a clear picture of where we're going. There's good days and bad days, but it doesn't mean that Spain's problems are resolved."

Spanish 10-year bond yields dipped back below the 6 percent level hit on Monday and were last down 16 basis points at 5.91 percent.

Six percent is an important psychological level. Although not a prohibitive funding cost in itself, it is seen as a tipping point at which borrowing costs would accelerate into unsustainable territory.

"The prognosis for Spain is looking troubled," ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey said.

"Spain likely has a few quarters at best to right the negative sentiment that dominates right now. Investor flows will remain key here ... Spain remains the big negative sentiment play over the coming months."

Some investors are betting the rise in yields will force the European Central Bank to resume its bond-buying programme. Bloxham's McQuaid expects the ECB to step in when yields reach 6.25-6.5 percent, which he says it is more likely than them falling.

Those who are lending Spanish government bonds are charging record fees due to fears that the value of the paper will be lower when they get it back.

The fees hit a record high of over 34 basis points, up 54 percent from a month ago and more than twice the cost of borrowing German debt, according to data from research firm Data Explorers. Only the cost of borrowing Greek bonds has risen faster during the period.

The value of Spanish bonds available for lending has declined by 16 percent in the past month to $27.6 billion as long-term investors such as pension funds or insurers imposed new lending restrictions or simply sold the paper.

BUNDS

The rising fears inspired by Spain have led to a sharp rally in German bonds, viewed as the safest in the euro zone.

But they came under some pressure on Tuesday with June Bund futures edging away from Monday's record high. They were last 41 ticks lower at 139.98

Ten-year yields were up 3.9 bps at 1.672 percent after falling as low as 1.622 percent on Monday.

The general sentiment is likely to make a German 2-year debt auction go smoothly on Wednesday, despite the paper yielding only 0.16 percent.

"In the current climate, with the uncertainty out there ... the return to safe havens and to security is there. I would be surprised if the auction didn't go O.K," McQuaid said.