LONDON, April 18 German Bund futures rose on Wednesday with traders saying failure by the Bund to break below a key technical level had triggered some buying.

"After support held down at the 139.80 level, there were a couple of small stops triggered around 140.10-12 and in thin volume that's pushed us higher," a trader said.

The June Bund future rose as much as 28 ticks on the day to a session high of 140.24.