LONDON, April 18 Italian government bond yields unwound earlier falls on Wednesday, dragging up Spanish yields in their wake as jitters returned to markets ahead of Spain's debt auction on Thursday.

Ten-year government bond yields were last 6 basis points higher at 5.54 percent, after reversing earlier falls.

Spanish 10-year yields were also pulled off the day's lowest levels. It was last down 1.8 basis points at 5.89 percent.

"The market is getting a bit nervous ahead of the Spanish auction again, it's trying to push bonds to the upper end of their recet range again," one trader said. "But it is really range-trading and little volumes."

Safe-haven Bunds extended gains with futures last up 46 ticks at 140.42.