LONDON, April 19 German government bonds were steady at Thursday's open, with benchmark 10-year yields within a whisker of all time lows ahead of Spanish debt auctions which will test investor confidence and set the near-term tone for peripheral debt markets.

Spain will sell up to 2.5 billion euros of 2014 and 2022 bonds. Yields on its debt have fallen in the secondary market in the previous two sessions as dealers covered short positions ahead of the auction after a decent T-bill sale on Tuesday.

Concerns over Spain revolve around whether the country can carry out further austerity without choking the economy and the extent to which leveraged domestic banks have become vulnerable to another blow-out in peripheral debt markets.

With markets positioned for a decent outcome, any disappointment could see Spanish 10-year yields head back towards 6 percent and Bunds test their recent highs. Italian bonds would also be likely to come under pressure ahead of auctions next week.

But even a a decent result is unlikely to take the pressure off the sovereign for long.

"The main point to watch for is whether there is much demand post auction: solid price action may well encourage further (closing of short positions), but we expect investors to overall be wary of initiating new longs," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"Any spread-tightening post auction could well be short lived."

With the relatively small target size, traders have speculated that Spain may sell more debt than indicated and Commerzbank strategists added that anything below 2.5 billion euros would be seen as a disappointment.

They also said the split between the 2-year bond, which can be supported by funds from the European Central Bank's three-year funding operation, and the 10-year bond would be important.

"The still very steep shape of the 2-10 year (Spanish yield curve) could tempt the Tesoro to skew supply towards the short-end, while the market will look for how much can be placed comfortably in the 10-year area," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz.

France will also sell up to 8 billion euros of long-term debt, including new 2-year bonds and up to 3 billion euros of inflation-linked paper, with the auctions expected to go smoothly.

German Bund futures were 7 ticks lower at 140.29, with 10-year yields up a basis point at 1.64 percent but still within sight of this week's record lows of 1.622 percent.