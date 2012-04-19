LONDON, April 19 German government bonds were
steady at Thursday's open, with benchmark 10-year yields within
a whisker of all time lows ahead of Spanish debt auctions which
will test investor confidence and set the near-term tone for
peripheral debt markets.
Spain will sell up to 2.5 billion euros of 2014 and 2022
bonds. Yields on its debt have fallen in the secondary market in
the previous two sessions as dealers covered short positions
ahead of the auction after a decent T-bill sale on Tuesday.
Concerns over Spain revolve around whether the country can
carry out further austerity without choking the economy and the
extent to which leveraged domestic banks have become vulnerable
to another blow-out in peripheral debt markets.
With markets positioned for a decent outcome, any
disappointment could see Spanish 10-year yields head back
towards 6 percent and Bunds test their recent highs. Italian
bonds would also be likely to come under pressure ahead of
auctions next week.
But even a a decent result is unlikely to take the pressure
off the sovereign for long.
"The main point to watch for is whether there is much demand
post auction: solid price action may well encourage further
(closing of short positions), but we expect investors to overall
be wary of initiating new longs," said Credit Agricole rate
strategist Peter Chatwell.
"Any spread-tightening post auction could well be short
lived."
With the relatively small target size, traders have
speculated that Spain may sell more debt than indicated and
Commerzbank strategists added that anything below 2.5 billion
euros would be seen as a disappointment.
They also said the split between the 2-year bond, which can
be supported by funds from the European Central Bank's
three-year funding operation, and the 10-year bond would be
important.
"The still very steep shape of the 2-10 year (Spanish yield
curve) could tempt the Tesoro to skew supply towards the
short-end, while the market will look for how much can be placed
comfortably in the 10-year area," said Commerzbank strategist
David Schnautz.
France will also sell up to 8 billion euros of long-term
debt, including new 2-year bonds and up to 3 billion euros of
inflation-linked paper, with the auctions expected to go
smoothly.
German Bund futures were 7 ticks lower at 140.29,
with 10-year yields up a basis point at 1.64 percent but still
within sight of this week's record lows of 1.622 percent.