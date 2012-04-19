BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 Spanish government bond yields rose on Thursday, in the wake of auctions which although posting reasonable results fell short of market expectations and failed to alleviate concerns over the country's long-term fiscal sustainability.
The yield on 10-year Spanish government bonds was last up 4 basis points at 5.89 percent.
"The bid-to-cover looked good but the bids were below what the market had expected so this is why we're selling off right now," one trader said. "The pricing is the reason."
Italian bond yields were also pulled higher, underperforming Spanish bonds as markets looked ahead to supply from Rome next week. Italian 10-year yields were 6 basis points higher at 5.55 percent.
"The market had clearly set itself up for a positive outcome and, hence, the hurdle for an unexpectedly favourable set of results had risen," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 9 The British pound plunged to a seven-week low on Friday after a shock election result cast doubt on Britain's talks to leave the European Union, but global equity markets rallied with key indices on Wall Street hitting new record highs.