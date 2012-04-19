* Spanish bonds volatile after auction

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, April 19 Spanish government bond yields rose briefly on Thursday in the wake of auctions which fell short of market expectations and failed to alleviate concerns over the country's long-term fiscal health, although posting solid results.

Spain sold 2.5 billion euros of bonds, the upper end of the announced range, attracting more bids relative to the amount of paper sold than at previous auctions.

However, analysts and traders pointed to the pricing of the 2- and 10-year issues, which were cheap compared with the secondary market and indicated bidding may not have been as enthusiastic as the bid/cover ratios suggested.

The initial secondary market sell-off abated however and yields on 10-year Spanish government bonds were last down 3 basis points on the day at 5.81 percent, after rising as high as 5.88 percent immediately after the sale.

That put them back at levels seen ahead of the auction when dealers were covering short positions in anticipation of good results.

"The market had clearly set itself up for a positive outcome and, hence, the hurdle for an unexpectedly favourable set of results had risen," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

Concerns over Spain revolve around whether the country can carry out further austerity without choking the economy and the extent to which leveraged domestic banks have become vulnerable to another blow-out in peripheral debt markets.

"The bigger story for Spain remains one of fiscal position and growth," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"Until we see signs that the government is implementing the medium-term fiscal consolidation programme and signs of life in the Spanish economy...the risk is that any fall in yields will be short-lived."

Thursday's sale was helped by the small target size, 15 billion euros of coupon and redemption payments due at the end of April as well as primary dealers holding short positions in the two issues, something reflected by the premium applied to them when traded in the unsecured lending, or repo, market.

"The market took the sale badly but it's coming back a bit now, we're close to the auction levels, overall I would have said it should be risk-on in the short-term, a trader said.

The volatility in the periphery meant German Bund yields never strayed too far from the record lows hit earlier this week.

German Bund futures were 4 ticks lower at 140.32, 10-year yields up 1 basis point at 1.64 percent, still within sight of this week's record lows of 1.622 percent.

"The path of least resistance is for lower core yields and a bull flattening of core yield curves," Rabobank's McGuire said, referring to a curve flattening led by a fall in longer-dated yields.

France also sold 8 billion euros of long-term debt, including new two-year bonds. It will also sell up to 3 billion euros of inflation-linked paper.