BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 German Bund futures hit a new record high, the euro hit a session low against the dollar, while stocks erased earlier gains on Thursday, with traders citing unconfirmed rumours that France's sovereign rating may be downgraded.
Bund futures rose to a record high of 140.78, up 42 ticks on the day. Italian, Spanish and French bond yield spreads over benchmark German Bunds widened.
French 10-year government bond yields were 10 basis points higher at 3.11 percent.
The euro fell to session lows against the dollar at $1.3070. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index erased strong earlier gains to trade unchanged on the day at 1,044.80.
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 9 The British pound plunged to a seven-week low on Friday after a shock election result cast doubt on Britain's talks to leave the European Union, but global equity markets rallied with key indices on Wall Street hitting new record highs.