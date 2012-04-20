* German Ifo data brings respite, seen short-lived

* German 10-year yields still near record low

* French bond yields under pressure before presidential vote

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, April 20 Spanish 10-year yields topped 6 percent on Friday before retreating after upbeat German economic data but a break higher was seen likely as investors worried about Madrid's ability to deal with its fiscal problems.

Pressure on Spanish debt grew after a debt auction on Thursday fell short of market expectations, lifting Spain's default insurance costs close to record levels. Ten-year yields were last at 5.97 percent, up 4 basis points on the day.

A sustained break of 6 percent in 10-year yields could see borrowing costs accelerate to unaffordable levels which drove Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek international bailouts.

"Spain remains the main worry and if it breaks decisively 6 percent...that will get markets even more worried because after that there's 7 percent where you get all the memories about Greece and Portugal coming back," Lloyds strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.

The latest flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis threatened to spread to Italy, where 10-year yields rose as high as 5.74 percent before falling back slightly.

France's presidential election added to market jitters, setting up a challenging environment for Italy's sales of conventional and inflation-linked debt next week, its first since Rome revised its growth and budget targets.

"Any signs that demand is on the soft side next week or that the only way to ensure sufficient demand is via higher borrowing costs could see further spread widening," said WestLB strategist John Davies.

"There's the danger we get a repeat of what happened when the Spanish auction was perceived to be weak on April 4 and that could be coming against the backdrop of an uncertain French election outlook after results of the first round."

FRENCH JITTERS

French bonds sold off in an increasingly nervous market in the last trading session before Sunday's first round of the election. Ten-year yields were up 3 bps at 3.13 percent, with the yield premium over Bunds at its highest since January around 150 bps. French five-year credit default swaps rose 10 bps to 210, their highest since January.

Financial markets are concerned that the expected eventual winner, Socialist Francois Hollande, may be less tough on g o vernment finances than current President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Citi strategists said they would look to buy French debt if it further underperformed non-German peers.

"Although the all-important risk/reward of buying France here might be unappealing, we would look to buy France on politically-driven widening, which we believe would be temporary," they said in a note.

German Bund futures were last 17 ticks down at 140.44, pulling back from a record high of 140.86 hit earlier after German Ifo data showed Europe's biggest economy continued to shrug off the effects of the debt crisis.

German 10-year yields were last up 2 basis points at 1.63 percent, having earlier hit an all-time low of 1.59 percent.

Other German yields are also near record lows, according to Reuters data, with German 30-year Bunds yielding 2.38 percent. The al-time low is 2.337 percent, hit on Jan. 13. German inflation stands at 2.1 percent.

Germany will test investor appetite for its ultra-long bonds next week when it auctions 3 billion euro of 32-year paper.