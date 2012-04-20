* Spanish debt pressured, hangover from auction
* Market to test appetite for Italian debt next week
* German 2044 bond sale could be a struggle-analyst
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 20 Spanish and Italian government
bonds came under pressure on Friday as Spain's auction this week
failed to ease investor concerns over Madrid's fiscal health,
while Italy goes to the market next week for the first time
since it revised its budget.
Spanish 10-year yields topped 6 percent on Friday before
retreating after upbeat German economic data but a break higher
was seen likely as investors worried about Madrid's ability to
deal with its fiscal problems.
Pressure on Spanish debt grew after a debt auction on
Thursday fell short of market expectations. A sustained break of
6 percent in 10-year yields could see borrowing costs accelerate
to unaffordable levels which drove Greece, Ireland and Portugal
to seek international bailouts.
"Spain remains the main worry and if it breaks decisively 6
percent...that will get markets even more worried because after
that there's 7 percent where you get all the memories about
Greece and Portugal coming back," Lloyds strategist Achilleas
Georgolopoulos said.
The latest flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis threatened
to spread to Italy, where 10-year yields rose as high as 5.74
percent before falling back slightly.
France's presidential election added to market jitters,
setting up a challenging environment for Italy's sales of
conventional and inflation-linked debt next week, its first
since Rome revised its growth and budget targets.
"Any signs that demand is on the soft side next week or that
the only way to ensure sufficient demand is via higher borrowing
costs could see further spread widening," said WestLB strategist
John Davies.
"There's the danger we get a repeat of what happened when
the Spanish auction was perceived to be weak on April 4 and that
could be coming against the backdrop of an uncertain French
election outlook after results of the first round."
Italian 10-year yields were up 5.6 basis
points at 5.67 percent, while Spanish yields firmed 4.9 bps to
5.97 percent.
FRENCH ELECTIONS
French five-year credit default swaps rose 10 bps to 210,
their highest since January before Sunday's first round of the
election. Ten-year yields were little changed at
3.10 percent, having risen in early trade.
Financial markets are concerned that the expected eventual
winner, Socialist Francois Hollande, may be less tough on
government finances than current President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Citi strategists said they would look to buy French debt if
it further underperformed non-German peers.
"Although the all-important risk/reward of buying France
here might be unappealing, we would look to buy France on
politically-driven widening, which we believe would be
temporary," they said in a note.
German Bund futures saw a settlement close of
140.38, down 24 ticks on the day. It pulled back from a record
high of 140.86 hit earlier after German Ifo data showed Europe's
biggest economy continued to shrug off the effects of the debt
crisis. Investor will eye euro zone manufacturing data on Monday
for further insight into the resilience of the German economy.
The German Bund future could see further losses early next
week, as investors make room for 3 billion euros of 32-year
paper. Investors would have to weigh ultra-low yields with the
safety provided by German debt.
"To issue 30-years below 2.5 percent is a bit of a
challenge," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.
"It's not ensured that this auction will be fully covered."
German 30-year Bunds yielded 2.40 percent. The al-time low
is 2.337 percent, hit on Jan. 13
A favourable outcome to the International Monetary Fund
meetings in Washington could at the margin also weigh on
safe-haven debt early next week, Guntermann added.
The Group of 20 nations on Friday stood ready to commit at
least $400 billion to bulk up the International Monetary Fund,
though Brazil wants to tie the cash to a pledge that emerging
market voting power at the IMF will increase.