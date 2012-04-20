* Spanish debt pressured, hangover from auction

* Market to test appetite for Italian debt next week

* German 2044 bond sale could be a struggle-analyst

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 20 Spanish and Italian government bonds came under pressure on Friday as Spain's auction this week failed to ease investor concerns over Madrid's fiscal health, while Italy goes to the market next week for the first time since it revised its budget.

Spanish 10-year yields topped 6 percent on Friday before retreating after upbeat German economic data but a break higher was seen likely as investors worried about Madrid's ability to deal with its fiscal problems.

Pressure on Spanish debt grew after a debt auction on Thursday fell short of market expectations. A sustained break of 6 percent in 10-year yields could see borrowing costs accelerate to unaffordable levels which drove Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek international bailouts.

"Spain remains the main worry and if it breaks decisively 6 percent...that will get markets even more worried because after that there's 7 percent where you get all the memories about Greece and Portugal coming back," Lloyds strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.

The latest flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis threatened to spread to Italy, where 10-year yields rose as high as 5.74 percent before falling back slightly.

France's presidential election added to market jitters, setting up a challenging environment for Italy's sales of conventional and inflation-linked debt next week, its first since Rome revised its growth and budget targets.

"Any signs that demand is on the soft side next week or that the only way to ensure sufficient demand is via higher borrowing costs could see further spread widening," said WestLB strategist John Davies.

"There's the danger we get a repeat of what happened when the Spanish auction was perceived to be weak on April 4 and that could be coming against the backdrop of an uncertain French election outlook after results of the first round."

Italian 10-year yields were up 5.6 basis points at 5.67 percent, while Spanish yields firmed 4.9 bps to 5.97 percent.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

French five-year credit default swaps rose 10 bps to 210, their highest since January before Sunday's first round of the election. Ten-year yields were little changed at 3.10 percent, having risen in early trade.

Financial markets are concerned that the expected eventual winner, Socialist Francois Hollande, may be less tough on government finances than current President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Citi strategists said they would look to buy French debt if it further underperformed non-German peers.

"Although the all-important risk/reward of buying France here might be unappealing, we would look to buy France on politically-driven widening, which we believe would be temporary," they said in a note.

German Bund futures saw a settlement close of 140.38, down 24 ticks on the day. It pulled back from a record high of 140.86 hit earlier after German Ifo data showed Europe's biggest economy continued to shrug off the effects of the debt crisis. Investor will eye euro zone manufacturing data on Monday for further insight into the resilience of the German economy.

The German Bund future could see further losses early next week, as investors make room for 3 billion euros of 32-year paper. Investors would have to weigh ultra-low yields with the safety provided by German debt.

"To issue 30-years below 2.5 percent is a bit of a challenge," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said. "It's not ensured that this auction will be fully covered."

German 30-year Bunds yielded 2.40 percent. The al-time low is 2.337 percent, hit on Jan. 13

A favourable outcome to the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington could at the margin also weigh on safe-haven debt early next week, Guntermann added.

The Group of 20 nations on Friday stood ready to commit at least $400 billion to bulk up the International Monetary Fund, though Brazil wants to tie the cash to a pledge that emerging market voting power at the IMF will increase.