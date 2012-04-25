* Germany to sell 3 billion euros of 32-year debt

* Investors to weigh safety with low returns on offer

* Spanish, Italian yields fall on short-covering

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 25 Bund futures eased on Wednesday as investors readied for a sale of German 32-year debt at which they must weigh the relative security of paper from the euro zone's largest economy against the new bond's long maturity and ultra-low Bund yields. Germany is due to auction 3 billion euros of 2044 bonds in a sale some say could struggle due to the unattractive return offered, but with political uncertainty in Europe providing a favourable backdrop. "It's a strange one because in normal circumstances you would say with yields where they are, the appetite for longer-dated stuff might be pretty low," sad Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.

"But the truth is, at the moment, I think we are in a situation where people will still want what is deemed risk-free. There is a technical reason for requiring it (from financial institutions like pension funds) and there is the other reason of being able to sleep at night."

The German Bund future fell 20 ticks to 140.42 as firm U.S. corporate earnings underpinned riskier assets including stocks.

The 10-year German bond yield firmed 2.3 basis points to 1.64 percent in the secondary market and 30-year government bonds yielded 2.43 percent - not far from a record low of 2.337 percent, hit in January.

A smooth sale of Dutch bonds in the previous session offered non-German euro zone government bond markets some relief, clearing the way for a fall in yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian debt.

Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, anticipated a difficult sale given the ultra-low returns.

"We could imagine a fairly bumpy auction. It could actually be technically uncovered," Guntermann said. "This is quite a challenging environment."

Uncertainty over Greek debt swap talks aided a top-up sale of 30-year German paper in January, which attracted bids 2.1 times the amount on offer.

"If we get something around 1.8 I think the market will be satisfied," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank, adding that he expected the ongoing problems in the euro zone to provide for a decent if unspectacular sale.

ITALIAN WATCH

The moves lower in the safe-haven debt market came as European stocks climbed after forecast-beating corporate results helped soothe investor worries over the earnings season.

But the downside for the Bund future could be limited ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and before a bout of more Italian supply this week.

Italy will offer up to 6.25 billion euros of bonds on Friday, including five- and 10-year debt, after a sale of 8.5 billion euro in six-month treasury bills on Thursday.

"The Bund auction is just before the BTP auction in Italy on Friday and usually we would expect some price concessions going into this auction, which also helps the Bund future," Guntermann added.

Against the more favourable backdrop for risk, 10-year Italian yields fell, but by less than those of Spain.

Italian 10-year yields were down 5.5 basis points at 5.63 percent, while the Spanish equivalent shed 11 bps to 5.76 percent.

"We are seeing a hedge fund short-covering in fairly decent size, similar flows to what we saw yesterday. We are seeing short-covering in the Netherlands as well," a trader said.

Dutch yields were slightly higher at 2.34 percent.

The Federal Reserve resumes its two-day meeting later in the day, with its concluding statement expected to show the central bank is slightly more upbeat on the economy but in little hurry to raise borrowing costs.

Investors hoping for clues on the prospects of further monetary easing by the U.S. central bank may be disappointed, however..