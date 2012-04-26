* Fed meeting gives no clear indication on policy path

* Debt markets steady across the euro zone

* Italian debt auction on Friday closely-watched

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 26 Italian bonds held steady on Thursday, with investors cautious before an auction on Friday, an important test of appetite for paper issued by one of the bloc's most vulnerable members.

Bund futures rose in thin trade after repeatedly failing to break below recent lows. Some traders expect Italian bond yields to rise later in the day as investors make room for the five- and 10-year debt due to be sold on Friday.

The auction will be watched by investors across asset classes as Italian and Spanish yields stand close to 6 percent, a level beyond which borrowing costs have previously accelerated.

"I don't have major convictions about the direction before the Italian supply," one trader said. "There hasn't been much concession built in before the auction, but yields are still high ... and the auction might still go OK and if it does, then you would want to buy the paper at those levels."

Italian 10-year yields were 1.3 basis points lower at 5.64 percent. The trader said flows were very thin and driven by short-term investors.

Worries about public finances in Italy and Spain have resurfaced recently and markets are expected to remain nervy until they see signs of an improvement in the outlooks for the two countries' debt and budget deficits.

Some traders cautiously welcomed European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's proposal for a "growth pact", but worries remained about the previous pact that governments had agreed on, which aimed to boost fiscal discipline.

Many in markets view the expected change of president in France - where Socialist Francois Hollande leads in the polls - and the collapse of the Dutch ruling coalition as signs that fiscal policy may be more lax than initially agreed by European leaders.

"Political risk has risen between the French election and the Dutch situation and that's going to play a part," said Bloxham Stockbrokers' Alan McQuaid. "I still think (German Bund yields) are going to fall further in the next few weeks."

NEW RANGE

Benchmark 10-year Bund yields were last slightly lower at 1.72 percent, having bounced off record lows around 1.55 percent hit earlier this week.

"We're close to the top of the new 1.50-1.75 percent range that I think we're trying to develop here so we're coming a bit lower, but if we get close to 1.50 again I'll definitely be looking to sell," a second trader said.

He said Wednesday's ultra-long Bund auction, which drew bids worth less than the amount on offer showed more bad news would be needed for safe-haven flows to pick up and for Bund yields to trade sustainably trade around their recently-hit record lows.

Bund futures were 32 ticks higher on the day at 140.52, showing reluctance to dip below this week's lows at 140.06-140.11 before the Italian auction. The June contract hit a record high of 141.37 on Monday.

"I still think Bunds are for buying on dips," a third trader said.