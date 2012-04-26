* German Bunds rally after poor business sentiment data
* Italian debt auction on Friday keenly awaited
* Markets edgy, trading driven by short-term investors
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 26 German government bond prices
rose on Thursday after weaker-than-expected business sentiment
data reignited worries that the euro zone debt crisis could
deepen if the bloc's economies fail to recover.
Italian yields came off lows after the data and some traders
said they could rise further later in the day as investors make
room for five- and 10-year Italian debt to be sold on Friday.
The auction will be watched by investors across asset
classes as an important test of whether the market believes the
debt crisis will intensify. Italian and Spanish yields stand
close to 6 percent, a level beyond which borrowing costs have
previously accelerated.
Bund futures were last 69 ticks higher on the day
at 140.69, keeping close to a record high of 141.37 hit on
Monday. Benchmark 10-year Bund yields were 4 basis
points lower at 1.69 percent, slightly off their all-time low
around 1.55 percent.
"Weak data releases have caused this ... growth is the key
story," Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.
One trader said Bund yields were slowly establishing a new
trading range at lower levels, adjusting to the increasingly
risk averse environment.
"We're close to the top of the new 1.50-1.75 percent range
that I think we're trying to develop here so we're coming a bit
lower, but if we get close to 1.50 again I'll definitely be
looking to sell," the trader said.
He said Wednesday's ultra-long Bund auction, which drew bids
worth less than the amount on offer showed the market was not
ready to push yields significantly lower yet.
PACTS
Some traders cautiously welcomed European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's proposal on Wednesday for a "growth
pact", but worries remained about the previous pact that
governments had agreed on, which aimed to boost fiscal
discipline.
Many in the market view an expected change of president in
France - where Socialist Francois Hollande leads in the polls -
and the collapse of the Dutch ruling coalition as signs that
fiscal policy may be more lax than initially agreed by European
leaders.
"Political risk has risen between the French election and
the Dutch situation and that's going to play a part," said
Bloxham Stockbrokers' Alan McQuaid. "I still think (German Bund
yields) are going to fall further in the next few weeks."
Worries about public finances in Italy and Spain have
resurfaced recently and markets are expected to remain nervy
until they see signs of an improvement in the outlooks for the
two countries' debt and budget deficits.
Traders said flows in those debt markets were very thin and
driven by short-term investors. Many are likely to remain on the
sidelines until after the Italian debt results are published.
"I don't have major convictions about the direction before
the Italian supply," one trader said. "There hasn't been much
concession built in before the auction, but yields are still
high ... and the auction might still go okay and if it does,
then you would want to buy the paper at those levels."
Italian 10-year yields were 3 basis points
higher at 5.68 percent.