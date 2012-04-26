* Safe-haven Bunds rally to within sight of record high

* Growth fears threaten to undermine peripheral austerity drive

* Italian 6.25 bln euro auction expected to push yields higher

By William James and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 26 German government bond prices rose on Thursday after weaker-than-expected business sentiment data reignited worries that economic weakness could deepen the euro zone debt crisis.

With the region's weakest sovereigns already struggling to generate the growth needed to escape their debt burdens, the data showing a worsening mood boosted demand for the perceived safety of German debt and concentrated investor attention on Friday's auction of bonds from major debtor Italy.

"Without growth there's no way out for the periphery. Debt remains high, deficits will remain high, no one will want to invest ... it's a vicious circle," said Chris Scicluna, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Italian 10-year yields reversed an initial rally to end the day flat at 5.65 percent, and were expected to rise around the sale as non-Italian investor demand continues to dry up.

The renewed alarm over growth pushed Bund futures rally to a settlement close of 140.92, 72 ticks higher on the day and within sight of Monday's record high of 141.37.

The demand for German bonds was undiminished even as the Netherlands looked to be heading towards a budget deal which would cool concerns about the breakdown of the country's government that roiled markets earlier this week.

Dutch 10-year bond yields fell 8 basis points to 2.25 percent as the country's politicians closed in on a deal that would further calm fears of a prolonged period of uncertainty ahead of elections.

"(The Netherlands) is the only semi-core country that's turned round this afternoon and it was markedly after the news about a budget deal - and we have seen flows to back that up," a trader said.

Benchmark 10-year Bund yields were 5 basis points lower at 1.68 percent, slightly off their all-time low around 1.55 percent.

A second trader said Bunds were slowly establishing a new trading range at lower levels, adjusting to the increasingly risk averse environment.

"We're close to the top of the new 1.50-1.75 percent range that I think we're trying to develop here so we're coming a bit lower, but if we get close to 1.50 again I'll definitely be looking to sell," he said.

He added that Wednesday's ultra-long Bund auction, which drew bids worth less than the amount on offer showed the market was not ready to push yields significantly lower yet.

AUCTION FOCUS

Italy's auction of up to 6.25 billion euros of bonds will be viewed by investors across asset classes as an important test of whether the market believes the debt crisis will intensify.

While Italy's strong network of primary dealers meant few saw a risk that the auction could fail, the performance of the bonds in the secondary market - which relies upon real money investors - would be a more reliable gauge of sentiment.

"You would suspect there would be some concession built in before, or some sort of indigestion after the auction - or both," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole.

Italian and Spanish yields both stand close to 6 percent, a level beyond which borrowing costs have previously accelerated.

Traders said flows in those debt markets were very thin and driven by short-term investors, adding that many are likely to remain on the sidelines until after the Italian auction results are published.