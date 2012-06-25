LONDON, June 25 German Bund futures extended
gains on Monday, while Spanish government bond yields rose
further as the market tempered its expectations for a
breakthrough at this week's European Union summit.
"The market has been rather naive on expectations of a grand
result from the summit but now we're fading the idea that any
comprehensive solution is imminent," one trader said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Friday with
leaders of France, Italy and Spain on a 130 billion euro ($156
billion) package to revive growth but resisted pressure for
common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of Europe's rescue
funds.
German Bund futures extended gains and stood 95
ticks higher on the day at 141.83, after three consecutive weeks
of losses.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose
further to 6.5 percent, up 18 basis points on the day, while the
cost of insuring Spanish and Italian debt against default rose
sharply.