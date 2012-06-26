LONDON, June 26 German Bund futures slipped on Tuesday but held near their highest level in a week with doubts growing that EU leaders will come up with significant measures to stem the debt crisis, while Cyprus became the fifth euro zone country to request aid.

Cyprus said late on Monday it was applying to Brussels for a bailout, both for its banking sector, hit by exposure to Greece, and for its budget deficit.

"Cyprus is another one, Germany is playing hardball," a trader said.

"Yesterday was pretty brutal with Spanish bonds giving back more than a third of their recent gains so we may pause for a bit, but I can't see there being much buying of the periphery and Bunds should be bought on dips."

September Bund futures were 28 ticks lower at 141.87, with 10-year yields 3 basis points higher at 1.49 percent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday dashed any lingering hopes that Europe would issue common euro zone bonds to help indebted countries, calling such an idea "economically wrong" and "counterproductive.".

Although expected, Moody's downgrade of the credit ratings of 28 Spanish banks did little to help sentiment after the country formally requested aid for the banking sector . Sovereign bond yields rose as much as 40 basis points at the short-end of the curve on Monday.

The country is expected to pay its highest short-term borrowing costs in over six-months at a T-bill sale later in the session.

Italian yields also rose sharply at the beginning of the week and the country tests market sentiment for the first time in a busy week of issuance with the sale of zero coupon bonds and inflation-linked paper on Tuesday.

"It is certainly difficult to say when the room-making for this week's Italian supply will have run its course," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

Additionally, the Netherlands will sell up to 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds which should benefit from the ongoing demand core paper.