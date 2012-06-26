LONDON, June 26 German Bund futures slipped on
Tuesday but held near their highest level in a week with doubts
growing that EU leaders will come up with significant measures
to stem the debt crisis, while Cyprus became the fifth euro zone
country to request aid.
Cyprus said late on Monday it was applying to Brussels for a
bailout, both for its banking sector, hit by exposure to Greece,
and for its budget deficit.
"Cyprus is another one, Germany is playing hardball," a
trader said.
"Yesterday was pretty brutal with Spanish bonds giving back
more than a third of their recent gains so we may pause for a
bit, but I can't see there being much buying of the periphery
and Bunds should be bought on dips."
September Bund futures were 28 ticks lower at
141.87, with 10-year yields 3 basis points higher
at 1.49 percent.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday dashed any
lingering hopes that Europe would issue common euro zone bonds
to help indebted countries, calling such an idea "economically
wrong" and "counterproductive.".
Although expected, Moody's downgrade of the credit ratings
of 28 Spanish banks did little to help sentiment after the
country formally requested aid for the banking sector
. Sovereign bond yields rose as much as 40 basis
points at the short-end of the curve on Monday.
The country is expected to pay its highest short-term
borrowing costs in over six-months at a T-bill sale later in the
session.
Italian yields also rose sharply at the beginning of the
week and the country tests market sentiment for the first time
in a busy week of issuance with the sale of zero coupon bonds
and inflation-linked paper on Tuesday.
"It is certainly difficult to say when the room-making for
this week's Italian supply will have run its course,"
Commerzbank strategists said in a note.
Additionally, the Netherlands will sell up to 3 billion
euros of 10-year bonds which should benefit from the ongoing
demand core paper.