* Spanish, Italian yields higher before debt sales

* Cyprus follows Spain in requesting aid

* Bunds fall before supply, supported as summit hopes fade

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, June 26 Spanish and Italian government bond yields extended the previous day's sharp gains on Tuesday as scepticism grew that EU leaders will produce significant measures to stem the debt crisis and Cyprus became the fifth euro zone country to seek aid.

Both Spain and Italy seek to sell debt later with borrowing costs set to jump.

Spain formally requested aid for its banks on Monday, becoming the fourth euro zone country to access rescue funds and while expected, a Moody's downgrade of the credit ratings of 28 Spanish banks did not help sentiment.

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 6 basis points to 6.70 percent. Short-dated bond yields rose as much as 40 bps on Monday.

"We don't have anything to cap the upside so there's still a long way to go potentially for Spanish and Italian yields if the market mood goes that way," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.

Spain is expected to pay its highest short-term borrowing costs in over six months at a T-bill sale later.

Financial market players had appeared optimistic until last week on expectations European leaders would take significant steps to halt the euro zone debt crisis, despite little indication from politicians that would be the case.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel dashed on Monday any lingering hopes that Europe would issue common euro zone bonds to help indebted countries, calling such an idea "economically wrong" and "counterproductive.".

"There isn't a whole lot of expectation for the summit any more...the realisation is that we tend to get a piecemeal outcome from summits rather than a grand solution so there isn't a lot of faith in the process at this point," ING's Garvey said.

However, the Financial Times reported that the EU could gain far-reaching powers to rewrite national budgets for euro zone countries that breach debt and deficit rules under proposals likely to be discussed at the summit.

Cyprus applied to Brussels on Monday for a bailout, both for its banking sector, hit by exposure to Greece, and to help cover its budget deficit.

Although any aid package is likely to be relatively small - euro zone officials said Cyprus was likely to need up to 10 billion euros - it is another demand on the euro zone's rescue funds, already seen as inadequate. Analysts expect Spain will ultimately need a full bailout, and that would not leave enough in the kitty should Italy succumb to contagion.

"Cyprus is another one, Germany is playing hardball," a trader said.

"Yesterday was pretty brutal with Spanish bonds giving back more than a third of their recent gains so we may pause for a bit, but I can't see there being much buying of the periphery and Bunds should be bought on dips."

September Bund futures were 52 ticks lower at 141.63, reversing some of Monday's near 130-tick rally, with 10-year yields 4.6 bps at 1.51 percent. Traders said the prospect of issuance from the Netherlands, Austria and the European Union was weighing on Bunds.

ZERO-COUPON

Italy tests market sentiment with a sale of zero-coupon bonds and inflation-linked paper before a BTP sale on Thursday.

Short-dated paper was underperforming with two-year yields 10 bps at 4.46 percent and up 70 bps on the week.

"It is certainly difficult to say when the room-making for this week's Italian supply will have run its course," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

The Netherlands will sell up to 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds which should benefit from demand for high-rated paper.

After dropping sharply in May as Dutch bond yields spiked on fiscal concerns, the positive trading correlation between German and Dutch bonds has strengthened again and the yield pick-up over German paper has also proved attractive to investors.