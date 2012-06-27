* Bund futures egde down before EU summit

* Expectations low, but markets wary of surprises

* Italy plans to sell 9 bln euro of bills

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 27 German government bond prices fell on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to increase their exposure to safe-haven debt despite low expectations that an EU summit beginning on Thursday will produce a solid anti-crisis plan.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday all but ruled out common euro zone bonds, seen by some economists as vital to restoring confidence in the euro, saying Europe would not share total debt liability for "as long as I live".

But Germany appeared to budge on using the euro zone's rescue funds more flexibly to help banks and possibly remove the European Stability Mechanism's preferred creditor status, a step that could make investors more willing to hold peripheral debt.

Bund futures were 28 ticks lower on the day at 141.43, with 10-year cash yields up 4 basis points at 1.536 percent. Traders said the moves were exacerbated by low volumes as many investors moved to the sidelines before the two-day European Union summit.

"It is slightly different than what we saw before other summits in the past when hopes were quite high," said Norbert Wuthe, senior government bond strategist at Bayerische Landesbank. "Now we are disappointed going into the summit and there is a positive surprise potential."

Safe-haven Bunds fell and the euro rallied last week when it emerged that Italy had proposed that the euro zone's rescue funds should start buying the debt of distressed European countries. Many investors and analysts said the idea was unlikely to be adopted.

Wuthe said markets would welcome the possible changes to the euro zone rescue funds and that European leaders might still reveal their plan to move towards closer fiscal integration.

Even if common euro zone bonds were not part of those plans, a clear timetable may win investors' trust in the politicians' drive to safeguard the single currency, he said.

The initial post-summit reaction could see 10-year German yields rise to June's highs of 1.64 percent or fall to June's lows of 1.3-1.4 percent depending on the outcome, Wuthe added. A fall towards the record lows hit at the start of the month was unlikely, as the risk of Greece leaving the euro was perceived as lower than before the elections in Athens.

One trader said he was planning to "buy the dip" in Bunds after the summit as he expected any proposed measures to be seen as weak by the markets

ITALIAN SALES

Tensions in financial markets have increased this week after Spain formally requested up to 100 billion euros in rescue loans to recapitalise its ailing banks. Cyprus quickly followed, saying it may need up to 10 billion euros in emergency funding.

Italy plans to sell 9 billion euros of six-month T-bills later, before an auction of up to 5.5 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.

A steep rise in Italian yields in recent days should lure enough bids at the auctions, but investors are expected to pay closer attention to the results after a weak Spanish T-bill sale on Tuesday.

Ten-year Italian and Spanish yields were steady at high levels of 6.16 percent and 6.86 percent , respectively, but shorter-dated paper underperformed. Italian two-year yields rose 14 basis points to 4.83 percent.

"The periphery is still in quite big trouble," the trader said.