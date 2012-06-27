* Bund futures fall before EU summit
* Expectations low, but markets wary of surprises
* Italy 6-month debt cost near 3 pct at auction
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 27 German government bond prices
fell on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to increase their
exposure to safe-haven debt despite low expectations that an EU
summit beginning on Thursday will produce solid anti-crisis
measures.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday all but ruled out
common euro zone bonds, seen by some economists as vital to
restoring confidence in the euro, saying Europe would not share
total debt liability for "as long as I live".
But Germany appeared to budge on using the euro zone's
rescue funds more flexibly to help banks and possibly remove the
European Stability Mechanism's preferred creditor status, a step
that could make investors more willing to hold peripheral debt.
Bund futures were 40 ticks lower on the day at
141.30, with 10-year cash yields up 5 basis points
at 1.547 percent. Traders said the moves were exacerbated by low
volumes as many investors moved to the sidelines before the
two-day European Union summit.
"It is slightly different than what we saw before other
summits in the past when hopes were quite high," said Norbert
Wuthe, senior government bond strategist at Bayerische
Landesbank. "Now we are disappointed going into the summit and
there is a positive surprise potential."
Safe-haven Bunds fell and the euro rallied last week when it
emerged Italy had proposed that the euro zone's rescue funds
should start buying the debt of distressed European countries.
Many investors and analysts said the idea was unlikely to be
adopted.
Wuthe said markets would welcome the possible changes to the
euro zone rescue funds and that European leaders might still
reveal their plans to move towards closer fiscal integration.
Even if common euro zone bonds were not part of those plans,
a clear timetable may win investors' trust in the politicians'
drive to safeguard the single currency, he said.
The initial post-summit reaction could see 10-year German
yields rise to June's highs of 1.64 percent or fall to mid-month
lows of 1.3-1.4 percent depending on the outcome, Wuthe added. A
fall towards the record lows hit at the start of the month was
unlikely, as the risk of Greece leaving the euro was perceived
as lower than before the elections in Athens.
One trader said he was planning to "buy the dip" in Bunds
after the summit as he expected any proposed measures to be seen
as weak by the markets.
Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth said she was
expecting Spanish and Italian yields to re-test their recent
highs after the summit.
"It (the crisis) went so far that it becomes very difficult
to regain confidence," Afseth said.
"If it is just short-term meshes as we're going along they
do run the risk of (things) all falling apart."
ITALIAN BILL SALE
Tensions in financial markets have increased this week after
Spain formally requested up to 100 billion euros in rescue loans
to recapitalise its ailing banks. Cyprus quickly followed,
saying it may need up to 10 billion euros in emergency funding.
Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose to almost 3 percent
at a bill auction on Wednesday, sharply higher than 2.1 percent
seen a month ago, but still more than half those seen in
November 2011 when Italy was at the forefront of the crisis.
"(The results are) a clear indication of the re-emergence of
contagion pressures but more cause for alert than alarm at this
stage and with Spain remaining first in the firing line as
regards the ongoing build up of market tensions," Rabobank rate
strategist Richard McGuire said.
He said steady demand was a positive sign before a sale of
up to 5.5 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.
Ten-year Italian and Spanish yields were slightly lower at
6.11 percent and 6.86 percent,
respectively, but shorter-dated paper underperformed. Italian
two-year yields rose 10 bps to 4.78 percent.
"The periphery is still in quite big trouble," the trader
said.