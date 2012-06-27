* Bund futures fall before EU summit * Expectations low given Germany-France differences * Thursday's Italian auction expected to be challenging By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia LONDON, June 27 German government bond prices fell on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to increase their exposure to safe-haven debt despite low expectations for a breakthrough at a European Union summit that begins on Thursday. Appetite for German Bunds seemed boundless until recently, with yields hitting record lows, but has been tempered lately as investors focus more on the potentially high cost to Germany of any resolution to the three-year old debt crisis. Before a crucial European Union starting on Thursday, many investors were keeping to the sidelines, thinning liquidity and exacerbating price moves, analysts said. Bunds fell even though European Union leaders approached the two-day meeting more openly divided than at any time since the debt crisis erupted in early 2010. "I don't think anybody realistically is expecting the EU summit to make real game-changing steps towards a solution to this debt crisis, particularly given the clear disparity between Germany's position and much of the rest," WestLB strategist John Davies said. On the eve of the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel brushed aside calls from Spain and Italy for emergency action to lower their soaring borrowing costs. Merkel left the door ajar to eventual joint debt issuance but offered no short-term measures to ease the crisis. "If the market concludes that all we have got out of this summit is rhetoric and no firm commitment towards any credible action, then I think the selling pressure will start again on Spain and Italy," Davies added. Bund futures dropped 59 ticks to a settlement close of 141.11. Some investors were seeking to unwind previously held positions to go into the summit neutral, analysts said. Ten-year German bond yields rose 7.3 basis points to 1.57 percent. The Brussels summit is expected to agree on a growth package pushed by France worth and around 130 billion euros ($162 billion) in infrastructure project bonds, reallocated regional aid funds and European Investment Bank loans. One trader said he planned to "buy the dip" in Bunds after the summit as he expected any proposed measures to underwhelm. Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth said she was expecting Spanish and Italian yields to re-test their recent highs after the summit. "It (the crisis) went so far that it becomes very difficult to regain confidence," she said. "If it is just short-term meshes as we're going along, they do run the risk of (things) falling apart." ITALIAN AUCTION Tensions in financial markets have increased this week after Spain formally requested up to 100 billion euros in rescue loans to recapitalise its ailing banks. Cyprus quickly followed, saying it may need up to 10 billion euros in emergency funding. Italy will test market appetite with up to 5.5 billion euros of five- and 10- year bonds on Thursday. The Treasury may have to pay dear to get the bonds away even though demand is expected to be supported by domestic investors. Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose to almost 3 percent at auction on Wednesday, higher than 2.1 percent seen a month ago, but far less than those seen in November 2011 when Italy was at the forefront of the crisis. Ten-year Italian government bonds were choppy before the sale. In late European trading, yields were little changed at 6.2 percent. Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were up 5.2 basis points at 6.9 percent - dangerously close to the psychologically important 7 percent level.