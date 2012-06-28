LONDON, June 28 German Bund futures rose by more
than half-a-point on Thursday, with traders saying market moves
were exacerbated by thin volumes as investors moved to the
sidelines before a closely-watched EU summit starting later in
the day.
"I think it's just on the back of illiquidity in the
contract," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 67 ticks higher on the day
at 141.78, and Spanish 10-year yields hit the
psychological 7 percent level again, having risen 8 basis points
on the day.
Expectations that the two-day summit would lead to the
creation of powerful tools to fight the debt crisis were low as
European Union leaders looked more openly divided on their ideas
than at any time during the crisis.