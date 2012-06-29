* Spanish, Italian yields fall sharply on summit measures
* But buyers are nowhere to be seen
* German Bunds slide as relief takes hold
* Analysts caution more details are needed
By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 29 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields fell sharply on Friday, and safe-haven German
government debt sold off, after euro zone leaders agreed to
allow rescue funds to be used to stabilise debt markets and
directly recapitalise banks.
Leaders responded to pleas from Spanish and Italian leaders
to lower borrowing costs but without forcing countries that
comply with EU budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or
economic reforms.
The moves caught markets by surprise as expectations for
meaningful steps to tackle the debt crisis had all but
disappeared in the run-up to the European Union summit, which
ends later on Friday.
But analysts cautioned that relief could be short lived -
with peripheral bonds already off their best levels of the day -
with some uncertainty over what exactly "stabilising" bond
markets would involve.
"It is one step on a very long road. To take a positive spin
it's the acquiescence of Germany and ...'whatever it takes' is
how it's starting to look," said Charles Diebel, head of market
strategy at Lloyds Bank.
"But we don't have any details and arguably the detail is
where the risk lies because the market will start to pick holes
in it, as we've seen previously."
Traders said that while Italian and Spanish yields were
marked lower on their screens there was little real buying
behind the moves.
"The market seems very cynical. If it was really buying into
this summit outcome, the rally in risk assets would be much
stronger," one trader said.
Fast money accounts, such as hedge funds, bought bonds in
early trade to cover their bets on further price falls, but
longer-term fund managers and even domestic investors were
nowhere to be seen.
"It's prices in the air," a second trader said.
The leaders also agreed that the bloc's future permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), would be
able to directly recapitalise banks without this increasing a
country's budget deficit, and without the ESM loans having
preferential status for repayment.
That is crucial for Spain which this week asked for up to
100 billion euros for its banking sector, but analysts
questioned whether the limited lending capacity of the ESM could
also stretch to help bond markets of the size of Spain and
Italy.
"Those markets are vast. The ECB spent a significant amount
to try to drive down the yields and we know that was a
short-term, rather than a lasting, effect," said Investec fixed
income analyst Elisabeth Afseth.
The fall in Italian and Spanish yields was most pronounced
in shorter-dated bonds, which are most sensitive to the risk of
default.
It was also unclear when the measures would come into force.
Italian 10-year yields were 25 basis points
lower at 5.94 percent, with the Spanish equivalent
down 29 bps at 6.63 percent, both off their lowest levels.
Traders said Spanish bonds were outperforming because more
market players had held short positions betting on lower prices
in the paper, which they were now covering.
Spanish two-year yields were 65 bps lower and
Italy's down 46 basis points.
"It's not a silver bullet and we're keeping a close eye on
the details but risk-on sentiment should stay a bit longer than
last time," another trader said. "It's not the end of the crisis
but it's a good step forward."
The rally in riskier assets, which saw European shares gain,
weighed on safe-haven debt. German Bund and U.S. Treasury yields
both climbed but with Germany rising the most.
Ten-year German yields were 10 bps higher at
1.61 percent, having briefly risen above those of their U.S.
counterparts for the first time since early February.
September Bund futures were 133 ticks lower at
140.38, having fallen almost two full points to 139.72 - the 50
percent retracement of the rally seen from March to May.
This key support level held and Bunds are likely to rise to
fill the gap left on charts by the sharply lower opening versus
Thursday's close, reversing some of the hefty sell-off.