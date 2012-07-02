UPDATE 2-KKR makes $1.7 bln play for struggling Australian telco Vocus
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
LONDON, July 2 German government bonds nudged higher at Monday's open, pausing from Friday's sharp sell-off after euro zone leaders surprised markets by agreeing measures to stabilise bond markets.
Markets may struggle for direction in the early part of the week with investors hungry for details on the measures and ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting and Friday's U.S. employment report.
Under pressure from Spain and Italy, euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets to support troubled members, moves that helped yields on the two countries' bonds ease.
"They delivered more than expected last week and markets did the right thing on Friday, although it was very quiet," said a trader.
"But it wasn't a game changer, the periphery may stabilise heading into the ECB meeting but that's probably about the best you'll see."
September Bund futures were 15 ticks higher at 141.05, with 10-year yields little changed at 1.589 percent.
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Tejas Networks IPO roadshow in Mumbai. 2