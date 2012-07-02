* Spanish, Italian yields continue to fall
* Optimism on summit moves lingers
* But pause for Bunds suggests some worries
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 2 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields continued to fall on Monday after euro zone leaders
last week surprised markets by agreeing measures to stabilise
bond markets in an attempt to stem the debt crisis.
Under pressure from Spain and Italy, euro zone leaders
agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly
into stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets
to support troubled members, moves that helped yields on the two
countries' bonds ease.
But German government bonds paused for breath after Friday's
sharp sell-off, reflecting some hesitation with markets hungry
for details of the measures and questions over how far the
limited funds available in the region's rescue funds could be
stretched.
Ten-year Spanish yields were down 10 basis
points at 6.24 percent and two-year yields were
down 28 bps at 4.13 percent, leaving the yield curve over 60
basis points steeper since Thursday's close.
"The steepening is being led by the front end as default
risk is priced out of the market so using this as a barometer of
residual optimism from the summit, it suggests that the
proposals do appear to have legs," Rabobank strategist Richard
McGuire said.
Italian 10-year yields fell 12 basis points to
5.70 percent, while two-year yields dropped 29
basis points to 3.51 percent.
But both countries yields - or funding costs - remained high
versus historical levels and a Spanish bond auction on Thursday
will be the first test of market sentiment since the European
Union summit last week, with the country expected to sell up to
2.5 billion euros of paper.
Trading volumes are likely to be thin ahead of Thursday's
European Central Bank policy meeting and Friday's U.S.
employment data, which is often a big market mover.
The ECB is expected to cut its main refinancing rate 25
basis points to 0.75 percent on Thursday, with expectations that
the deposit rate it pays banks to park cash overnight may also
be cut to zero.
"A rate cut will be welcome, but while a short-term boost to
sentiment, this is not a game changer," Societe Generale
economists said in a note.
"With credit channels still impaired, a rate cut unlikely to
significantly improve funding conditions for banks or sovereigns
in the periphery."
September Bund futures were 16 ticks higher at
141.06, with 10-year yields down a basis points at
at 1.57 percent.
"They delivered more than expected last week and markets did
the right thing on Friday, although it was very quiet," said a
trader.
"But it wasn't a game changer, the periphery may stabilise
heading into the ECB meeting but that's probably about the best
you'll see."
Coupon and redemption payments from Germany totalling around
40 billion euros this week should help support core paper, along
with the prospect of another 50 billion euros of cash inflows
from France, Austria and the Netherlands next week.