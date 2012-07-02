LONDON, July 2 The euro fell against the dollar, European stocks pared gains and German Bunds reversed losses on Monday after Finland said it aimed to block the euro ESM zone rescue fund from buying debt in secondary markets.

The euro fell to around $1.2630 versus the dollar from around $1.2658 beforehand. German Bund futures were 2 ticks lower at 140.88, recovering from session lows of 140.68.

The FTSEurofirst 300 trimmed gains by about 3 points, to trade 0.8 percent up on the day at 1,029.67.