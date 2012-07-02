* Spanish, Italian yields continue to fall
* Optimism on summit moves lingers
* But volatility reflects implementation worries
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 2 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields continued to fall on Monday after euro zone leaders
last week surprised markets by agreeing measures to stabilise
bond markets in an attempt to stem the debt crisis.
Under pressure from Spain and Italy, euro zone leaders
agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly
into stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets
to support troubled members, moves that helped yields on the two
countries' bonds ease.
But trading was volatile, particularly in core German Bunds,
reflecting some hesitation with markets hungry for details of
the measures and questions over how far the limited funds
available in the region's rescue funds could be stretched.
The Finnish government said it would block the bailout fund
from buying bonds in the secondary market, while the Netherlands
said it did not support such action and would evaluate on a
case-by-case basis.
"It's a pivotal moment, can Friday's decisions hold up and
get implemented," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter
Chatwell.
"If they can it's a net positive for the periphery but the
risk is that a core nation like Finland attempts to derail the
process by saying they don't want certain aspects of it."
Ten-year Spanish yields were down 3 basis
points at 6.30 percent and two-year yields were
down 16 bps at 4.24 percent. Both were off their best levels of
the day but still leaving the yield curve around 60 basis points
steeper since Thursday's close.
"The steepening is being led by the front end as default
risk is priced out of the market so using this as a barometer of
residual optimism from the summit, it suggests that the
proposals do appear to have legs," Rabobank strategist Richard
McGuire said.
Italian 10-year yields fell 8 basis points to
5.74 percent, while two-year yields dropped 19
basis points to 3.61 percent.
"We really haven't seen many flows this morning, either in
the periphery or in core bonds," a trader said.
"You have to wait for details to be ironed out but for now
we're just moving on headlines."
Spain and Italy's yields - or funding costs - remained high
versus historical levels and a Spanish bond auction on Thursday
will be the first test of market sentiment since the European
Union summit last week, with the country expected to sell up to
2.5 billion euros of paper.
Trading volumes are likely to remain thin ahead of
Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting and Friday's
U.S. employment data, which is often a big market mover.
The ECB is expected to cut its main refinancing rate 25
basis points to 0.75 percent on Thursday, with expectations that
the deposit rate it pays banks to park cash overnight may also
be cut to zero.
"A rate cut will be welcome, but while a short-term boost to
sentiment, this is not a game changer," Societe Generale
economists said in a note.
"With credit channels still impaired, a rate cut is unlikely
to significantly improve funding conditions for banks or
sovereigns in the periphery."
September Bund futures were 2 ticks lower at 140.88
in extremely choppy trading, with 10-year yields
little changed at 1.585 percent.
"They delivered more than expected last week and markets did
the right thing on Friday, although it was very quiet," said a
second trader.
"But it wasn't a game changer, the periphery may stabilise
heading into the ECB meeting but that's probably about the best
you'll see."
Coupon and redemption payments from Germany totalling around
40 billion euros this week should help support core paper, along
with the prospect of another 50 billion euros of cash inflows
from France, Austria and the Netherlands next week.