LONDON, July 3 German Bund futures opened lower
on Tuesday as traders braced for supply from triple-A-rated
Netherlands but losses were expected to be limited before a
European Central Bank meeting later in the week expected to cut
interest rates.
Spanish bonds were also expected to come under some
pressure before an auction on Thursday.
It will be the first test of market sentiment since the
European Union summit last week surprised markets by agreeing
measures to stabilise bond markets, with the country expected to
sell up to 3 billion euros of paper.
Markets' euphoria over the summit has dimmed as investors
turned to potential risks such as the insufficient size of the
rescue fund and the ratification process in each member state.
Bund futures were last 17 ticks lower at 141.51
with German 10-year yields up 1.5 basis points at 1.53 percent
.
"It almost feels like the selling in Bunds was done before
the summit plus we're getting into a week where potentially the
ECB are going to cut rates and are going to be dovish so core
rates are getting some support," a trader said.
"People seem to be sidelined before the meeting. The lack of
detail from the summit is becoming a bit of an issue and
obviously now people are coming out and exhibiting their various
stances with some of the triple-A countries playing fairly hard
ball and there'll be noise around that," he said.
A majority of analysts expect the ECB to move to support the
region's economy by cutting its main refinancing rate by 25
basis points to 0.75 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday.