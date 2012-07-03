* Investors mull potential risks to EU deal implementation * Thursday's Spanish debt auction a key sentiment test * Solid demand for new 5-year Dutch bonds * Focus turns to ECB meeting, rate cut expected By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, July 3 Spanish and Italian bond yields dipped on Tuesday on residual optimism from last week's surprise euro zone deal to remodel the region's rescue fund, but there seemed little room for further declines as doubts over implementing the agreement set in. A firmer tone in riskier assets as investors anticipated further stimulus for the stumbling world economy from major central banks helped to shore up peripheral euro zone bonds. Market euphoria over Friday's deal to allow the region's permanent ESM fund to buy bonds in secondary markets has dimmed as investors turned to potential risks such as the relatively small size of the rescue fund and implementation of the changes. Finland and the Netherlands, two of the currency bloc's most hardline creditor states, cast doubt on the measures. Finland said it and its Dutch allies would block the ESM from buying bonds in the secondary market, but Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said individual countries had no capacity to block such agreements. Investors were also fretting over the risk of Germany's powerful constitutional court delaying the entry into force of the ESM and possibly placing restrictions on its scope of action. "I find it a little bit difficult to justify further declines in peripheral yields given the fact that there seems to be some opposition against giving the ESM the authority to buy debt in the secondary market," said Marius Daheim, senior fixed income strategist at Bayerische Landesbank. "In Germany we have a few legal problems with the ESM as well and the constitutional court has to decide on that next Wednesday. That doesn't look like a smooth transition towards large-scale bond purchases by the ESM." Spanish 10-year yields were last 6 basis points lower at 6.35 percent after rising by a similar amount on Monday after the Finnish comments, though they were still down some 70 basis points from late Thursday levels. Five-year yields fell 7 basis points to 5.54 percent while two-year yields were 3 basis points lower at 4.28 percent, but the moves lacked conviction before a debt sale on Thursday. The sale of up to 3 billion euros of bonds will be the first test of market sentiment towards Spain since the EU summit on Friday. "Spain was a little bit oversold yesterday in reaction to comments by Finland and Holland... There's a slightly more risk- on environment this morning but the real test is going to be on Thursday," a trader said. "They are having to go for slightly longer duration whereas previously they were foused on domestic demand for three- and five-year (debt) so it's going to be a little bit of a test for Spain. I wouldn't be surprised to see people lightening up positions a bit." Italian 10-year yields were 3 basis points lower at 5.71 percent, having fallen more than 60 basis points after the EU summit announcement. Irish 10-year yields were steady at 6.36 percent after the country said it would return to short-term debt markets for the first time since September 2010 with a sale of 3-month bills in July. But many investors remained wary of peripheral euro zone debt given concerns about what the ESM would be able to do. "I am not sure people are being paid for the risk they are taking and for the lack of liquidity (in peripheral bonds)," said Andrew Wells, Global CIO Fixed Income at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, which manages 168 billion sterling ($263.58 billion)in assets. "We are not seeing any investors come in and ask us to build a portfolio of peripheral debt. There is definitely no appetite or interest." ECB EYED In core euro zone debt, longer-dated German Bunds underperformed, steepening the 10/30-year yield curve by as much as 10 basis points on the day to 86 basis points, after the Dutch central bank brought in a new discount rate for insurers which will stabilise interest rates for longer maturities. The move was aimed at minimising fluctuations in the insurers' solvency positions. Bund futures fell 27 ticks to 141.47 while 10-year cash yields were up two basis points at 1.54 percent as some dealers made way for new supply from the triple-A-rated Netherlands, whose debt offers a p remium over German counterparts. The Dutch sale of five-year bonds drew solid demand, raising 6 billion euros ($5.03 billion), above an initial target of 4 billion euros. Activity was subdued ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Wednesday with traders seeing little scope for a further sell-off in Bunds before a widely expected European Central Bank interest rates cut on Thursday. A majority of analysts expect the ECB to move to support the region's economy by cutting its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.