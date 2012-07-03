* Spanish and Italian bonds continue post-summit rally * Investors mull potential risks to EU deal implementation * Thursday's Spanish debt auction a key sentiment test By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia LONDON, July 3 Spanish and Italian bond prices firmed on Tuesday on residual optimism from last week's surprise euro zone deal to remodel the region's rescue fund, but the rally is seen fading as doubts over implementing the agreement set in. Investors are gradually starting to see through last week's agreement to allow the euro zone's permanent ESM rescue fund to buy bonds in secondary markets and directly inject aid into ailing banks. The relatively small size of the ESM is already a reason to question the effectiveness of the plan. Implementation risks also came to focus on Monday when Finland said it and the Netherlands would block the ESM from buying bonds in the secondary market. "We have had this positive surprise at the summit and some euphoria but this is already fading. The market is becoming more cautious," DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said. "Let's not forget that it is likely that a lot of investors used this rally to cut their exposure and sell into strength. No one is really convinced this direct recapitalisation is going to be the great saviour and same goes for the bond buying." Spanish 10-year yields were last 9 basis points lower at 6.31 percent after rising slightly late on Monday after the Finnish comments, though they were still down some 70 basis points from pre-summit levels. Traders also said the moves in yields were not backed by solid volumes, signaling investors were more interested to tactically cash in on a slight improvement of sentiment rather than having a change of heart over peripheral debt. "I am not sure people are being paid for the risk they are taking and for the lack of liquidity (in peripheral bonds)," said Andrew Wells, Global CIO Fixed Income at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, which manages assets worth 168 billion pounds ($263.6 billion). "We are not seeing any investors come in and ask us to build a portfolio of peripheral debt. There is definitely no appetite or interest." THE TEST A sale of up to 3 billion euros of three-, four- and 10-year bonds on Thursday will be the first test of market sentiment towards Spain since the EU summit. "The real test is going to be on Thursday," a trader said. "They are having to go for slightly longer duration whereas previously they were focused on domestic demand for three- and five-year (debt) so it's going to be a little bit of a test for Spain. I wouldn't be surprised to see people lightening up positions a bit." Italian 10-year yields were 7 basis points lower at 5.67 percent, having fallen more than 60 basis points after the EU summit announcement. Irish 10-year yields were 10 bps lower at 6.27 percent after the country said it would return to short-term debt markets for the first time since September 2010 with a sale of 3-month bills in July. In core euro zone debt, longer-dated German Bunds underperformed, steepening the 10/30-year yield curve by as much as 10 basis points on the day to 86 basis points, after the Dutch central bank brought in a new discount rate for insurers which will stabilise interest rates for longer maturities. The move was aimed at minimising fluctuations in the insurers' solvency positions. Bund futures fell 7 ticks to 141.61 while 10-year cash yields were flat at 1.52 percent. "Generally I see scope for Bund yields to fall further as the market realises that the EU summit results will not be implemented as straightforward as one might have expected late last week," said Marius Daheim, senior fixed income analyst at Bayersiche Landesbank. "1.50 percent is for me a neutral level for the 10-year Bund. I don't see any scope for a long position at those levels but over the coming weeks I will be looking for yields to drift lower towards 1.40 perhaps even lower than that."