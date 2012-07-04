LONDON, July 4 German Bund futures were steady on Wednesday as investors braced for a German debt sale and as the prospect of more monetary easing was expected to underpin European shares.

A 4 billion euro sale of five-year German bonds was expected to go smoothly as the backdrop remained uncertain despite a better than expected outcome to the European Union summit last week.

The bigger test will be on Thursday, when Spain goes to the market for the first time since the summit.

Spanish bonds have benefited from European leaders' decision for a more flexible use of the euro zone rescue funds, even though Finland is opposing plans for it to buy bonds in the secondary market, underscoring implementation risks.

"We are going to be on hold ahead of supply tomorrow morning...and the ECB (European Central Bank) and (Bank of England) tomorrow," a trader said.

Spain will sell between 2 billion and 3 billion euros of three bonds maturing in 2015, 2016 and 2022 on Thursday , while France also sells debt.

German Bund futures were down 2 ticks at 141.44, after a choppy week and three weeks of losses. The trading session was expected to be quiet as U.S. bond markets were shut for independence day.

A Reuters poll of economists showed the majority expected the ECB to cut its main rate to 0.75 percent on Thursday, while money market traders are evenly split on whether the central bank will cut the deposit rate, a separate survey showed. .

The Bank of England is also expected to launch a third round of monetary stimulus..