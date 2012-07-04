* Germany's services sector unexpectedly stagnates in June * Bunds rise in trading thinned by U.S. holiday * German auction seen going smoothly By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, July 4 Bunds rose on Wednesday in thin trading after data showed Germany's services sector unexpectedly stagnated in June, underpinning concerns that the debt crisis is taking its toll on the region's biggest economy. Markit's services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in June from 51.8 in May, ending an eight-month period of expansion. It was just below the 50 level that separates growth from contraction and below a preliminary estimate of 50.3. . "The data suggests that the German economy is contributing to weakness in the (euro zone) economy rather than providing some support," Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets, said. German Bund futures rose 44 ticks to 141.90 in moves exacerbated by thin liquidity, with U.S. markets shut for Independence Day, traders said. Bunds have sold off for three consecutive, choppy weeks. A 4 billion euro sale of five-year German bonds was expected to go smoothly as the backdrop remained uncertain despite a better than expected outcome to the European Union summit last week. The bigger test for the region will be on Thursday, when Spain goes to the market for the first time since that meeting, looking to sell between 2 billion and 3 billion euros of three bonds maturing in 2015, 2016 and 2022.. Spanish bonds have benefited from the summit decision to allow euro zone rescue funds to recapitalize the region's banks directly, though plans for the fund to buy bonds in the secondary market are being opposed by Finland, highlighting implementation risks. Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were little changed at 6.26 percent. "The only concern is that they have raised the target so they are going up to three billion," Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank said. "You need them to raise the full amount, even if that means they compromise on the yields." Georgolopoulos expected the auction to go well given the improved post-summit sentiment towards Spanish debt. But he saw 10-year Spanish yields trading back above 6.50-6.60 percent over the next couple of months. ECB ACTION EYED The euro zone's private sector downturn eased only slightly in June, according to business surveys on Wednesday, also supporting expectations for monetary easing by the ECB. Two-year German government bond yields - traditionally the most sensitive to interest rate expectations - were down 1.8 basis points at 0.07 percent, while 10-year yields shed 3.3 bps to 1.50 percent. A recent Reuters poll of economists showed the majority expected the ECB to cut its main rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent on Thursday, while money market traders are evenly split on whether the central bank will cut the deposit rate, a separate survey showed. . "Most of the market expects another announcement... something extra which is either a cut of the deposit rate, either another easing of the collateral or something else. So the market might be slightly disappointed if they only deliver a rate cut of 25 basis points (in the refi rate)," Georgolopoulos added. RIA Capital Markets' Stamenkovic said the weakness in recent data warranted the ECB cutting rates by 50 basis points. Analysts said a reduction in rates was unlikely to have a significant impact on the economy - given how low yields are already - but could help sentiment by showing the ECB too is ready to take action to restore confidence in the single currency bloc. The Bank of England is also expected to act on Thursday, launching a third round of bond buying..