LONDON, July 5 German government bonds were
steady at Thursday's open with investors sidelined ahead of a
Spanish debt auction and European Central Bank policy meeting
where expectations are for rates to be cut to a record low.
The ECB announces its policy decision at 1145 GMT, with
dismal economic data paving the way for the central bank to take
its main refinancing rate down to just 0.75 percent
.
"Twenty-five basis points seems to be the consensus and
there's probably going to be some disappointment if they don't
deliver," a trader said.
"Or perhaps the expectations just shift to next month. At
the end of the day the data's not great, rates are staying lower
for longer and there's not many reasons to sell Bunds."
The Bank of England is also expected to launch a third round
of monetary stimulus.
September Bund futures were 6 ticks higher at
142.38, with 10-year yields up a basis point at
1.464 percent.
Spain will sell up to 3 billion euros of debt maturing in
2015, 2016 and 2022 and borrowing costs are set to stay high
despite some easing of yields after euro zone leaders agreed
measures at a summit last week to stabilise bond markets
.
Both Spanish and Italian yields have risen this week as
euphoria over last week's summit agreement has faded with
markets keen for details of how the accord will be implemented.
"It feels like the forced buying, the short covering, we saw
after the summit has been done now," a trader said.
"The auction should get done though although we'll probably
get a concession going into it."