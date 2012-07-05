* Bunds edge up; anticipation of ECB rate cut
* Spain to sell up to 3 bln euros of bonds
* France also in market; Ireland returns with bills
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 5 German government bonds rose on
Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting where
expectations are for rates to be cut to a record low although
many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the decision.
Spanish bond yields extended this week's rise before a debt
auction where borrowing costs are set to stay high with the
relief rally seen after last week's euro zone summit beginning
to reverse.
The ECB announces its policy decision at 1145 GMT, with
dismal economic data paving the way for the central bank to take
its main refinancing rate down to just 0.75 percent
.
"Every cut helps to a degree, but in terms of sovereign debt
markets stabilising the question marks remain over last week's
summit measures" said Brian Barry, fixed income strategist at
Investec.
"Investors really at this stage of the game are moving
towards some kind of fiscal integration or euro zone bond and
we're still a way from any movement on that from the core
countries."
The Bank of England is also expected to launch a third round
of monetary stimulus.
September Bund futures were 27 ticks higher at
142.59, with 10-year yields down 1.5 basis points
at 1.439 percent.
"Twenty-five basis points seems to be the consensus and
there's probably going to be some disappointment if (the ECB)
don't deliver," a trader said.
"Or perhaps the expectations just shift to next month. At
the end of the day the data's not great, rates are staying lower
for longer and there's not many reasons to sell Bunds."
SPAIN, IRELAND TEST PRIMARY MARKET
Spain will sell up to 3 billion euros of debt maturing in
2015, 2016 and 2022 with primary market dealers
and domestic banks set to absorb the paper in the absence of
international investors who have shunned the country's debt.
Borrowing costs are set to stay high despite euro zone
leaders agreeing last week to allow the bloc's EFSF and ESM
bailout funds to buy bonds in secondary markets and directly
recapitalise ailing banks.
Spanish and Italian yields have reversed some of their
post-summit falls with markets cautious given a lack of detail
of how the plans will be implemented and with Finnish opposition
dampening initial positive reactions.
And while some "fast money" accounts such as hedge funds
piled into the market after the summit to close out their bets
on the bonds falling further, traders consistently reported that
they were not seeing any buying of the paper from longer-term
investors.
"It feels like the forced buying, the short covering, we saw
after the summit has been done now," the trader said.
"The auction should get done though, although we'll probably
get a concession going into it."
Spanish 10-year yields were 12 basis points
higher at 6.52 percent, with the Italian equivalent
up 7 basis points at 5.82 percent.
Yields on Spain's 5-year October 2016 bond,
which is being tapped on Thursday, were 18 basis points higher
at 5.68 percent.
France will also sell 8 billion euros of longer-term bonds
. Core paper is set to be well supported in
coming sessions with almost 40 billion euros of German
redemption and coupon payments hitting the market this week,
followed by a further 50 billion euros of payments from triple-A
rated countries, including France, next week, according to
Reuters data.
Ireland - whose 5- and 10-year bond yields are currently
below those of Spain - will return to the debt market for the
first time since September 2010 with a sale of 500 million
euros of 3-month bills.
Analysts are expecting yields of between 2- and 3 percent,
while anything below 2 percent would be considered a success,
said one.