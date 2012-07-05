* Bunds rise as ECB cuts refi/deposit rates * Spain sells 3 bln euros of bonds, longer yields rise * Ireland returns to market with bill sale By Kirsten Donovan LONDON, July 5 Safe-haven German Bunds rallied on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates, while Spanish yields extended this week's rise as the market tried to digest a 3 billion euro debt auctions. The ECB cut its main refinancing to 0.75 percent as expected, and also cut the deposit rate it charges banks to park cash overnight to zero, lower than some had anticipated . Markets are now focused on comments from ECB President Mario Draghi at 1230 GMT. "Every cut helps to a degree, but in terms of sovereign debt markets stabilising, the question marks remain over last week's (EU) summit measures" said Brian Barry, fixed income strategist at Investec. "Investors really at this stage of the game are moving towards some kind of fiscal integration or euro zone bond, and we're still a way from any movement on that from the core countries." Meanwhile, the Bank of England launched a third round of monetary stimulus {ID:nL9E8HD02N], while China surprised markets by cutting rates for the second time in two months . September Bund futures were 33 ticks higher at 142.65, with 10-year yields down 2 basis points at 1.434 percent. "Low rates are supportive, but it was expected by many," one trader said. SPANISH AUCTION PRESSURES BONDS Traders said the Spanish auction was mainly supported by domestic investors, as has been the case for much of this year. The country's 10-year borrowing costs rose to 6.43 percent, compared with 6.04 percent at last month's auction, although shorter-dated costs edged lower versus previous sales. "The bidding (for the 10-year) was very scrappy," said Marc Ostwald, rate strategist at Monument Securities in London. "It's indicative of the lack of liquidity, it also is indicative that neither the domestic (investors) nor anybody else are confident that what has been cobbled together so far is any solution for Spain." European leaders agreed last week to allow the euro zone's bailout funds to buy bonds in secondary markets and directly recapitalise ailing banks. But scant detail on how the plans will be implemented and opposition from Finland have dampened initial positive market reactions. Spain secured up to 100 billion euros of aid for its battered banking sector last month but concerns persist that the euro zone's fourth-largest economy will eventually need a full sovereign bailout. Spanish 10-year yields were 18 basis points higher at 6.58 percent and two-year yields were as much as 22 basis points higher. Italian 10-year paper yielded 5.80 percent, up 5 basis points. "We hold the fact that Spain rallied so much after the summit against it," a second trader said. "It was due a pullback." While some "fast money" accounts such as hedge funds piled into the market after the summit to close out bets on the bonds falling further, traders consistently reported that they were not seeing any buying of the paper from longer-term investors. "It feels like the forced buying, the short covering, we saw after the summit has been done now," another trader said. France sold 7.8 billion euros of bonds on Thursday, with core paper supported by almost 40 billion euros of German redemption and coupon payments this week, and a further 50 billion euros of payments next week from triple-A rated countries including France, according to Reuters data. Meanwhile bailout recipient Ireland, whose five- and 10-year bond yields are currently below those of Spain, returned to the debt market for the first time since September 2010, selling 500 million euros of three-month T-bills Analysts had expected a yield of between 2 and 3 percent and said anything below 2 percent would be considered a success. "The yield of 1.8 percent is not only lower than the grey market before the auction but is approximately where Spanish bills are trading, so the parallels to Spain's debt market extend into the very short end," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.