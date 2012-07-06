LONDON, July 6 German Bund futures hit three week highs on Friday after the ECB cut interest rates the previous day, but did not provide any hint about future measures to stem selling pressure on peripheral debt.

Bunds were only marginally higher at the open as markets are also positioning for a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report later in the day.

The European Central Bank cut its key refinancing rate to a record low of 0.75 percent and the deposit rate it charges banks to park cash overnight to zero.

Bunds benefit both from the low-rate environment and from safe haven flows spurred by doubts that the measures agreed at a European Union summit last week to allow more flexibility to the euro zone's ESM permanent rescue fund would be enough to ease tensions in Italian and Spanish debt markets.

Bund futures were 19 ticks higher on the day at a three-week high of 143.31.

"The core markets are very well supported by the lower rates and the periphery is under pressure given the lack of hint of support," one trader said.

Some analysts have upgraded their forecasts for the June non-farm payrolls numbers, due at 1230 GMT, following Thursday's U.S. private sector jobs data that came in much better than expected.

A Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted an addition of 90,000 workers.

"As a robust U.S. labour market report could be generally detrimental today, a consolidation seems possible after the substantial gains," analysts at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen said in a note, adding their favourite trading range was 142.15-144.00.