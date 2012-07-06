(Clarifies market levels around summit)

LONDON, July 6 Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose on Friday, returning to levels seen before euro zone leaders last week announced a raft of measures to try and stem the region's debt crisis.

Yields touched 6.90 percent in early trading, around their closing levels of June 28, having reversed the 70-plus basis point fall seen after leaders took steps intended to stabilise bond markets.

Yields had briefly touched 7 percent earlier that day, before the two-day summit began. Details of agreements reached by leaders were announced in the early hours of last Friday morning.

Italian 10-year yields were 4.5 basis points higher at 6.03 percent.

Pressure on the two countries' bonds intensified on Thursday when the European Central Bank, despite cutting interest rates, did not provide any hint about future measures to stem selling pressure on peripheral debt. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Marius Zaharia)