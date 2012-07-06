(Clarifies market levels around summit)
LONDON, July 6 Ten-year Spanish government bond
yields rose on Friday, returning to levels seen before euro zone
leaders last week announced a raft of measures to try and stem
the region's debt crisis.
Yields touched 6.90 percent in early trading,
around their closing levels of June 28, having reversed the
70-plus basis point fall seen after leaders took steps intended
to stabilise bond markets.
Yields had briefly touched 7 percent earlier that day,
before the two-day summit began. Details of agreements reached
by leaders were announced in the early hours of last Friday
morning.
Italian 10-year yields were 4.5 basis points
higher at 6.03 percent.
Pressure on the two countries' bonds intensified on Thursday
when the European Central Bank, despite cutting interest rates,
did not provide any hint about future measures to stem selling
pressure on peripheral debt.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Marius Zaharia)