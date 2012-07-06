* Spanish 10-year yields over 7 percent
* Two-year Bund yields turn negative after ECB rate cut
* Bund futures hit three-week highs
* Markets unconvinced the ESM can ease periphery tensions
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 6 Yields on Spain's 10-year
government bonds rose back above 7 percent on Friday, a week
after euro zone leaders agreed moves to tackle the bloc's debt
crisis, while two-year German yields turned negative following
an ECB rate cut the previous day.
Spanish yields had fallen after the summit deal to allow the
euro zone's bailout funds to support banks and buy peripheral
debt in secondary markets, but investors still doubt the fund
has enough capacity to perform those tasks efficiently.
Investors dumped riskier assets on Friday despite the
European Central Bank's lowering its key interest rate to 0.75
percent and its deposit rate to zero, as the bank did not give a
hoped-for hint of future steps to ease tensions in debt markets.
Some had hoped the ESM bailout fund would eventually be
allowed to borrow money directly from the central bank, but ECB
President Mario Draghi dismissed that idea in a news conference
following Thursday's rate decision.
"There was a perception in the market that the ECB would
provide at least a hint ... that the ECB was ready to support at
least in some form (peripheral bond markets), UBS rate
strategist Gianluca Ziglio said.
"The EU has lost a very, very big opportunity and it seems
it is being punished by the market ... Things are going to get
worse for the periphery."
The zero deposit rate - the rates banks receive when parking
money at the ECB overnight - was a further blow to expectations
the ECB would resume its controversial bond-buying programme, as
it could make sterilising such purchases problematic.
Both interest rates are now at historic lows.
With Spanish yields again breaching the 7 percent level
above which Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek aid, Ziglio
said worries that Spain may need a sovereign bailout - in
addition to a rescue package of up to 100 billion euros already
secured for its ailing banks - were coming back into focus.
Italian 10-year yields were 5.4 basis points
higher at 6.043 percent. A rise towards the 6.5-7 percent area
could renew pressure on politicians to come up with bold
solutions to the debt crisis, said Norbert Wuthe, senior
government bonds strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
"We are pretty sure that sometime during the next month
markets would test the willingness of politicians to actually
use this instrument (the European Stability Mechanism) and they
want to see how efficient it is," Wuthe said.
U.S. JOBS REPORT
German Bund futures hit three-week highs of 143.52,
but room for further gains looked limited as markets were also
positioning for a stronger-than-previously-expected U.S.
non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT.
Two-year German yields were 2.9 basis points
lower at minus 0.007 percent, while 10-year yields
were 1.1 bps lower at 1.378 percent.
A Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted
an additional 90,000 workers on the month, but some analysts
have upgraded their forecasts following Thursday's U.S. private
sector jobs data that came in much better than expected.
Traders said the market was now expecting a number of
100,000 or higher.
"As a robust U.S. labour market report could be generally
detrimental today, a consolidation seems possible after the
substantial gains," analysts at Helaba Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen said in a note, adding their favoured trading
range for Bund futures was 142.15-144.00.
Having risen past the 61.8 percent retracement of the June
sell-off at 143.30, Bund futures were now targeting 144.28 - the
78.6 percent retracement of the same move, Futurestechs
technical analyst Clive Lambert said.