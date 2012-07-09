By Kirsten Donovan
| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 German Bund futures hit one-month
highs early on Monday with low expectations for further progress
on the euro zone debt crisis at a meeting of finance ministers
later in the day and as Spanish yields returned to dangerous
levels.
Finance ministers will focus on follow-up steps to European
leaders' plan revealed last month to shore up indebted states
and banks, but the latest talks may only highlight the initial
deal's limitations.
As euphoria seen in the wake of June's summit disappeared
last week, Spanish 10-year bond yields rose back
above seven percent on Friday, a level see as unsustainable in
the longer-term.
"In the absence of new news or further details on the agreed
measures from today's meeting, the path of least resistance is
for higher peripheral yields and Spain is back at fairly crucial
levels," a trader said.
"The periphery will give us the lead today but it looks like
the market is just going to keep going after Spain until it
cracks."
September Bund futures were 12 ticks higher at
144.06 after rallying on Friday in the wake of
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data which added to worries about
global growth.